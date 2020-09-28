The Witcher 2, Basil Eidenbenz joins the cast of the series: that’s who he will play

Now that the filming of the second season of The Witcher has restarted, after being stopped for months due to a global pandemic, changes have been necessary that have also affected the composition of the cast. And for an actor who leaves, another arrives …

The Swiss actor Basil Eidenbenz (previously seen in the TV series Victoria and The Athena) joined the cast of the second season of The Witcher in the role of the witcher Eskel, following the abandonment by Thue Ersted Rasmussen.

The actor of Fast & Furious 9 has in fact announced his departure from the show due to calendar problems, due to the forced movement of the shooting, despite having already shot several scenes before the general lockdown.

So, a recast for Eskel’s character was needed and it was called Eidenbenz (one of the favorites to pick up the baton, according to rumors), who among other things seems to have already filmed several scenes.

According to what was declared by the showrunner of the series, Laure Hissrich, the second season of The Witcher will further explore the concept of family, in particular the two families that have had and will have a fundamental role in the life of Geralt (the Witchers and Ciri and Yennefer) . We will therefore see what the new episodes of The Witcher for Eskel, Vesemir and the other witchers called to the roll call.