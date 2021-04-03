Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Rei and Eva 00 in two perfect wallpapers for your smartphone

After an extremely long wait, finally Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 made its debut in the second week of March in Japan, effectively putting a conclusion to the Rebuild project. Even if the tetralogy has finally ended, the last film of Hideaki Anno’s masterpiece has had the opportunity to be discussed online.

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 has received record collections, responding positively to the high expectations that fans had made over the years. In any case, in Italy we are still awaiting news on the film, despite rumors that already seem to confirm one conclusion of the dubbing of the film in our local language. Waiting for more information on the subject, NGE-themed gifts have multiplied relentlessly on the internet.

A talented artist, some BettyJiang, in fact, he reinterpreted the pilot of unit 00 in his iconic style, Rei Ayanami, with his Evangelion himself. The two illustrations in question, which you can admire in the attachments at the bottom of the news, have enjoyed considerable popularity with over 43 thousand expressions of appreciation. The two images therefore appear ideal as wallpaper for your smartphone if you have been looking for a new wallpaper for your personal phone for some time.

In this regard, did you know that Hideaki Anno recently participated in a documentary in which he revealed the background on the production of the film? And you, instead, what do you think of these illustrations, do you like them? Let us know with a comment below.