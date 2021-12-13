Red And Blue Make What Color:

light blue

What color makes red and blue:

grey

*pause to allow the children to answer this question for themselves

if they could not answer it at first. In order to make sure that every student has a chance to respond *

*give them a time or give them a chance. I would say 1 minute but you decide what you think is best*

ok class, did everyone have a chance? lets see what we got! -the class responds with examples of colors- good! Well done! It seems that most of you know that grey is the one other color that can be made from red and blue. So today we are going to learn all about this amazing tone.

How do our eyes see colour?

-our eyes see colour by light bouncing off of objects-

Do you remember the color experiment we did with red, yellow and blue? Well this is actually what was happening. Each of these colors reflect back a different color. For example, when the blue card was put into the red/yellow side it made green! That is because there were two colors that our eyes picked up on to make green-blue and yellow. This is how all colours work! Red makes one color, yelllow makes another and so on, until you can mix them together to create new colors.

Now let’s look at grey. When grey is mixed with both red and blue what do we get? -light grey- right! So if we mix red and blue together we can create different shades of grey. This is because it is a mix of two colors, and when you mix two colors together you get a new color that is made up of both of them.

So now we know how to make light grey, what about dark grey? -dark grey can be made by mixing black with a very small amount of red- So if we want to make a darker shade of grey, we need to add more black. This is because black absorbs all the light, while red reflects some back. So when they are mixed together, it makes a less reflective colour- dark grey!

Red green blue what color:

The three colors mentioned above are called the primary colors. From these, all other colors can be made. When mixed together in different amounts, they create a whole range of new colors. For example, if you mix red and blue together, you get purple. If you mix red and green together, you get yellow. And if you mix blue and green together, you get cyan. These three colors can also be described as being light or bright because they are the colors that are used to make white light.

When it comes to creating color schemes for art or design projects, the primary colors are a good place to start. By choosing one color from each group, you can create a color palette that is both balanced and complementary.

Red green blue what color:

The three colors mentioned above are called the primary colors. From these, all other colors can be made. When mixed together in different amounts, they create a whole range of new colors. For example, if you mix red and blue together, you get purple.

If you mix red and green together, you get yellow. And if you mix blue and green together, you get cyan. These three colors can also be described as being light or bright because they are the colors that are used to make white light.

When it comes to creating color schemes for art or design projects, the primary colors are a good place to start. By choosing one color from each group, you can create a color palette that is both balanced and complementary.