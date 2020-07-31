The Umbrella Academy, Ellen Page appreciated the new version of Vanya: that's why

Share it:

During the first season of The Umbrella Academy, Ellen Page's character, Vanya, faced a number of difficulties. Marginalized by the Hargreeves family, she found herself at the center of the apocalypse, discovering and using all her powers and transforming herself into a White Violin. The second season debuts on July 31 on Netflix.

Vanya is very different now: it is trapped in the past, separated from the brothers, and has no recollection of the apocalypse or of its powers.

Ellen Page he told Comicbook.com that he liked this new version of his character. "I really liked it" said the actress. "I mean, it was so nice to play a Vanya lighter. At the end of the first season she took off a lot of weight. It doesn't help the world. It blows up the moon, but it is so different. And also as an actress, my way of approaching the character: How does it exist in her body now? How do you speak? How do you relate to others? I loved it, shooting the season was a complete joy, I feel very lucky. "

Even Emmy Raver-Lampman, who in The Umbrella Academy plays Allison, spoke of the changes in her character: at the beginning of the second season, and although Vanya cut her throat she is able to speak again. "I had a feeling it would happen" he told. "Steve Blackman, the first season showrunner, used to say to me: Trust me, we have a second season, you will speak again. So I had the feeling that they would find a way to explain the return of my voice. "

If you haven't already, you can take a look at the first minutes of The Umbrella Academy 2, and our review of the first episodes of the new season of the series. Netflix.