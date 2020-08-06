The Umbrella Academy 2 and the relationship that shocked the fans: the showrunner speaks

Share it:

There second season of The Umbrella Academy stunned most of the audience of the Netflix series, which just could not postpone the romantic turn that took the relationship between two characters. Showrunner Steve Blackman commented on the story.

Attention, below you will find some spoiler on The Umbrella Academy 2!

Obviously we are talking about the love story between Luther and Allison, already anticipated in the first season and which in the second season receives more narrative space, also thanks to some secondary developments that feature the two Hargreeves brothers. To leave the fans stunned, the choice of production to bring to the small screen a somewhat atypical and, some say, even "incestuous".

"I would like to remind our audience that no, they are not biological brothers, but that at the same time they grow together and have such close contact approach in a singular way"said Blackman."Moreover, they did not have a normal childhood like other children. They are brothers? More or less, but neither are they biologically related. Theirs is kind of a love story between puppies, we still don't know if it's true love, it could just be a first love or reveal itself to be something else. It is the kind of deep bond that develops in those who grow together and that draws strength from the good moments of a shared past ".

The choice of screenwriters, according to Blackman, must therefore be understood in a broader and certainly peculiar context and the clarification of the relationship between Luther and Allison could be one of the many points that The Umbrella Academy 3 will have to clarify, or at least that is what is hoped for considering that the Netflix series has not yet been renewed. Speaking of good and bad ideas, what do you think of the return of a character in The Umbrella Academy 2?