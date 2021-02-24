All 5 seasons of Slayers in Economy Edition DVD on sale February 26

Select Vision will reissue the 5 seasons of Slayers in economic pack DVD for sale on 26 of February. The pack contains complete Slayers, Slayers Next, Slayers Try, Slayers Revolution Y Slayers Evolution-R.

Also through the store Select Vision They have also put on sale the pack together with the Nendoroid Naga The Serpent Figure.

The mythical adventures of Reena and Gaudy for the first time compiled in a comprehensive DVD edition that includes all 5 seasons and 104 episodes of Slayers, Slayers Next, Slayers Try, Slayers Revolution and Slayers Evolution-R! Lina Inverse is an evil bandit scourge sorceress and treasure raider, with an insatiable appetite and a tendency to destruction. One fine day, their path crosses that of the dazzlingly tough swordsman Gourry Gabriev, and the two end up forming an unusual alliance that changes their lives forever. Along with the passionate Amelia and the stoic Zelgadis they make up a group of misfit adventurers who embark on a journey through the realms in search of fame, fortune and delicacies, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake and occasionally saving the world from the forces of evil.

Slayers, Pack with all 5 seasons – DVD – € 59.99

Edition pack 21 DVDs.

104 episodes (Complete series)

Edit: Selecta Vision

Price: € 59.99.

Image: 4: 3, 1.33: 1

Audio: Dolby Digital 2.0 Spanish and Japanese

Subtitles: Spanish

Extras: Audio track for fans with voice actress Marta Sainz in the role of Lina Inverse for the series Slayers Revolution and Slayers Evolution-R, Reversible cover.

Slayers, Pack with all 5 seasons + Nendoroid Naga The Serpent – DVD – € 89.99