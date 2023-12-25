Emily in Paris Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Although another season of Emily of Paris has ended, we are eagerly awaiting its successor. For what reason is this program so captivating? Let’s save it for another time.

Honestly, most of our inquiries on Emily in Paris are about the attire, but for some reason, this program manages to elicit more inquiries than an episode of House of the Dragon does. Also, compared to Emily in Paris, House of the Dragon may be a more grounded drama.

There was a lot of drama in the third-season finale of Emily in Paris. Not bombs per se, but there were other events, such as a wedding postponement, breakups, a pregnancy announcement, and more.

It was the most epic cliffhanger ever, and we can’t wait for season four to premiere on Netflix so that we can find out what happens next. If you want to learn as much as possible about season four before it premieres, you’ve found the ideal spot to do so. We’re making an effort, but this isn’t Paris (it’s just an online tale).

While we don’t have many facts about season four at this time, one thing is certain: Emily Cooper will be making her entrance in style, no matter what she does.

Keep reading to find out all the details on Emily in Paris season four.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Release Date

We don’t have the exact launch date for Emily in Paris season 4 just yet, but we can make a good bet based on the show’s past.

Back in October 2020, Season 1 was available on Netflix. Season 2 came out in December 2021, while Season 3 launched on December 21, 2022. Things took longer than normal, however, since the WGA and SAG-AFTRA went on strike to demand a better deal.

Production for Season 4 of Emily in Paris is expected to wrap up in April 2024, with the show’s planned release date being either late 2024 or early 2025. The countdown to Emily’s Parisian adventures has officially started, and fans are getting ready for another wild ride of romance, drama, and unexpected experiences.

Emily in Paris Storyline

The American Emily Cooper, originally from Chicago, packs her bags and heads to Paris in search of a fresh career opportunity. The show follows her as she navigates the city and its many complexities. An old French advertising agency has requested that she infuse its social media strategy with an American perspective.

As she embarks on a new profession, makes new acquaintances, and navigates an active love life in Paris, she experiences a collision of cultures.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Cast

As of right now, the cast of Emily in Paris season 4 that we may expect to see again is:

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper

Ashley Park as Mindy Chen

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau

Samuel Arnold as Julien

Camille Razat as Camille

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie

Bruno Gouery as Luc

There has been no announcement on a possible return for Kate Walsh, who played Emily’s former employer, Madeline. She may have made sporadic appearances over the last three seasons of the Netflix drama, but we can probably expect to see her again, this time as a business ally or adversary.

Emily in Paris Season 3 Recap

In Season 3, Emily encountered major obstacles in her professional life, which eventually resulted in her losing her job. Emily stayed in Paris and ultimately re-joined Sylvie’s (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) new business when her employer, Madeline (Kate Walsh), moved to Chicago after Savoir’s parent company halted operations in France.

Emily and her partner Alfie’s love prospects seemed bright, while Gabriel and Camille’s relationship hit a snag, leading to an ill-fated engagement and the news that Camille was pregnant.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Plot

Even though Netflix hasn’t released any official information, we already know that there will be a tonne more to discover after the third season finale.

Based on the events of Season 3, we can assume that Emily and Gabriel will be alone once again. As a result, Netflix may have the two star-crossed couples reunite in a classic rom-com cliche move. Gabriel and Camille will have to adjust to the idea of having a child while not being in a relationship in the meantime.

We can anticipate that there will also be a narrative involving Mindy (Ashley Park) and her old boyfriend who has been admitted to the Eurovision Song Contest.

Back at work, Julien (Samuel Arnold), Emily’s teammate, was being set up for a well-deserved character journey as resentment over Emily’s habit of derailing his pitch conferences with her lead character energy was growing. Perhaps he’ll go all Nate the Great on Emily and reappear as her arch-enemy, à la Ted Lasso, replete with a new hairstyle?

The traumatic Emily in Paris season 3 conclusion, in which Camille (Camille Razat) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) split up at the altar, must be resolved in the fourth season.

The show has not yet enabled Emily to fully embrace her love story, so this development is incredibly significant. In the upcoming season, Emily will also experience a significant shift in her environment, which might have a significant impact on the plot.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Episodes

Like the previous seasons, the forthcoming season is anticipated to consist of a total of ten episodes, with each episode lasting between 24 and 38 minutes. On the other hand, the series’ storyline and episode names have not yet been made public. When the episodes are scheduled to premiere on the streaming service, the network will provide those specifics.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Filming Status

According to a Variety exclusive story that came out at the end of September, production on season four of Emily in Paris will now begin in Paris in January 2024 rather than in the summer as originally planned at the Cité du Cinema studios. But due to the strike and the studio’s booking for the 2024 Olympics (to be staged in Paris), work will now shift to a neighboring studio lot.

Is there any trailer for Emily in Paris Season 4?

Currently, there isn’t a trailer for Emily in Paris Season 4, but as 2024 approaches, we’ll keep a lookout for one.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for something to watch on Netflix in the meantime, I highly recommend Emily in Paris Seasons 1–3. Season 3 is shaping up to be a wild ride full of surprises, plot twists, and stylish attire. Therefore, stay tuned for more information about Emily in Paris season 4.