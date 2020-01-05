The true story of WhatsApp black; Is the image real?

Share it:

In social networks, the photograph of a black man with a plaid hat, a turquoise towel on his shoulder and an elephantie member became viral, but what is the origin of the controversial image?

Rumors circulate that the protagonist of the photo, known as “The black of WhatsApp”, is originally from Ghana and resides in London, where he supposedly works as a cashier.

Regarding his name, some indicate that he responds to the name of Paul Dobbery and others point out that his name is John Umweto, however, none has been confirmed.

According to the small watermark that appears in the upper corner of the image, the famous meme was uploaded to the Internet for the first time on October 5, was shared on the MonsterCockLan page, a forum for fans of macropenes.

The portal El Confidencial, said that the mysterious author of the photo stands out in forums of that type for being the creator of photomontages in which he enlarges the attributes of the protagonist, however, for a year he has not connected.

The image went viral in various parts of the world, so the debate was opened on whether the protagonist's penis size was real.

According to the metadata of the “WhatsApp black” photo, the image was modified with Adobe Photoshop CS3 for Windows, so it is ruled out that the protagonist's member size is real.

Likewise, they indicate that the photo was created on February 19, 2007 and was subsequently modified. The analysis indicates that it is the result of a photo session, with a gay theme.

A follower of the El Confidencial portal, named Pablo Ignacio, reported that he found in the Rudejam portal, a Jamaican website for adult content, an image that could be part of the "WhatsApp black" photo shoot.

The image shows a man with the same characteristics, but without any digital retouching, which was published on January 25, 2011.

