The trailer for ‘The other bodyguard 2’ is pure joke: Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek promise another great cocktail of action and comedy

In mid-2017, ‘The Other Bodyguard’ arrived in our cinemas; an action comedy starring a duo the likes of Samuel L. Jackson y Ryan Reynolds That caught me totally off guard. Without expecting practically anything, I came across a priceless amusement; a buddy movie very violent, with a Kaffir sense of humor like himself and a truly enviable lack of complexes.

When the following year it was confirmed that the screenwriter Tom O’Connor would return to work with his deranged characters Darius Kincaid and Michael Bryce in a sequel, my joy was supine. Today, the trailer for ‘The other bodyguard 2’ —’Hitman’s Whife’s Bodyguard’—, which you can see below these lines, has just confirmed that my optimism was more than justified. Attentive, because it has no waste.





Set four years after the events of the original feature film, the film promises to give added weight to the hilarious character of Salma Hayek while bringing freshness to its cast by renewing it with new performers the likes of Morgran Freeman, Frank Grillo or Antonio Banderas.

If to these names we add the fact that Patrick Hughes will return to the controls of the production, ‘The other bodyguard 2’ has all the ballots to become one of the great summer claims of this 2021 season – after missing 2020 due to to the coronavirus pandemic. Next June 16 We’ll see if the guy holds up with respect to the first part.