The Testament of Sister New Devil Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The action anime Shinmai Maou No Testament, or The Testament of Sister New Devil, is widely regarded as among the best in the genre. The book Shinmai Maou No Testament by Tetsuto Uesu served as inspiration for the anime. On January 7, 2015, the first of 12 episodes from the anime’s first season premiered. Following that, on October 9 of that year, the second season premiered.

The Testament of Sister New Devil Burst was the title of the second season. There were a total of 10 episodes in the show’s second season. Adding Both Seasons to Tokyo MX was an immediate success, and the program went on to be licensed by Crunchyroll for North American distribution. After the success of the previous two seasons, fans are eagerly awaiting the premiere of season three. Here’s the lowdown on Season 3’s arrival in the meantime.

The Testament of Sister New Devil Season 3 Renewal Status

Production The ecchi features of IMS’s harem anime are largely responsible for the show’s enormous popularity. Despite the bad reviews the program garnered for both seasons, it was financially successful for the creators. Many critics panned it because they saw too many parallels to “DxD” from high school. Despite this, both seasons and OVA episodes were critically and commercially successful upon their first releases. Season 3 of Testament of the New Devil became more in demand as a consequence.

There has been no word on a renewal from Production IMS or any of the other firms involved in making the program. That, however, is not conclusive evidence that the program will be ending. However, the original source material poses a significant risk to the continuation of the animation. The last installment of the Shinmai Maou no Testament light novel series, volume 12, was released all the way back in April 2018.

No fresh installments of the original light novel have been published by author Tetsuto Uesu since then. The LN series’ primary plot arc was likewise wrapped up in the last volume. Since the original series has concluded, there is nothing left to promote in the anime series. Adaptations frequently operate as ads for their respective original material. Season 3 of Testament of the New Devil is pointless and will not be renewed. However, the show’s success suggests that the upcoming season might stand on its own.

The Testament of Sister New Devil Season 3 Release Date

Episodes of the first season of “Shinmai Maou no Testament” debuted on January 8, 2015, and the series concluded on March 26, 2015. After this, on June 22, 2015, a single-episode OVA resumed the first season’s plot. Following this, on October 10, 2015, the first episode of season 2 debuted, with the season running for a total of 10 episodes until its conclusion on December 12, 2015.

Once again, an OVA premiered the next month, on January 26, 2016. On March 28, 2018, a new OVA named “Shinmai Maou no Testament Departures” was published. We haven’t heard anything more about it since then.

Since the first season adapts just the first three volumes of the light novels and the second season adapts the following four, it seems that the franchise is still active. This indicates that there have been five extra volumes of the light novel remaining that may be converted into another season.

Even while it seems likely, we can’t say for sure since no formal statements have been made. Since an OVA just came out, any formal comments would be premature at this time. Season 3 of ‘Shinmai Maou no Testament’ will probably premiere in 2023 or 2024.

The Testament of Sister New Devil Story

Basara Toujou, a freshman in high school, is the protagonist of the show. His dad wants to know whether he’d want a baby sibling. Meanwhile, his father has suddenly taken in two stunningly attractive daughters. Later, Basara’s dad left for abroad, leaving him and his two step-sisters to fend for themselves. Sisters Mio and Maria aren’t what they seem; they’re newcomers, a Demon Lord and a succubus, respectively.

When Basara discovers this, his whole life is turned upside down since he must now constantly defend himself and his sisters against assaults from other demons. In addition, Basara’s strategies to fortify the contract and increase his authority in Season 2 were revealed. Maria’s sister Rukia also makes an appearance, and she has a vendetta against Mio.

The Testament of Sister New Devil Cast

Basara Toujou Voiced by: Yuichi Nakamura (Japanese); Chris Hackney (English)

Mio Naruse Voiced by: Ayaka Asai (Japanese); Lauren Landa (English)

Maria Naruse Voiced by: Kaori Fukuhara (Japanese); Kira Buckland (English)

Yuki Nonaka Voiced by: Sarah Emi Bridcutt (Japanese)

Kurumi Nonaka Voiced by: Iori Nomizu (Japanese); Cindy Robinson (English)

Zest Voiced by: Seiko Yoshida (Japanese); Jeannie Howard (English)

Jin Tojo Voiced by: Keiji Fujiwara (Japanese); Kirk Thornton (English)

Yahiro Takigawa Voiced by: Tomokazu Sugita (Japanese); Ray Chase (English)

Takashi Hayase Voiced by: Go Inoue (Japanese); Todd Haberkorn (English)

Chisato Hasegawa Voiced by: Yuu Asakawa (Japanese); Wendee Lee (English)

Kyōichi Shiba Voiced by: Daisuke Hirakawa (Japanese); Brian Beacock (English)

Zolgear Voiced by: Hiroto Kazuki (Japanese); Kyle Hebert (English)

Leohart Voiced by: Kazuyuki Okitsu (Japanese); Kyle McCarley (English)

Mamoru Sakasaki/Ornis Voiced by: Kenjiro Tsuda (Japanese); David Vincent (English)

The Testament of Sister New Devil Season 3 Plot

In Testament of Sister New Devil Season 3, viewers will figure out that Mio’s father, the former Demon King, was alive. As a result, Basara is shown to be related to Mio and Maria (who are, in fact, sisters). The conflict between Maria and Zest continues after Basara and the girls have returned to the human realm. Later, Basara goes on an outing with Hasegawa, the school nurse. From what we can tell, there is far more ecchi in this season than in the previous ones.

Where to watch The Testament of Sister New Devil?

The program is available in an English dub on Netflix. In addition to Crunchyroll and 9Anime, you may find it on other sites. The dubbed version in English is also available on both sites. Watching back episodes and seasons of Shinmai Maou no Testimony is a breeze on these three streaming services.

The Testament of Sister New Devil Rating

Everyone evaluates a program based on its ratings. The ratings are often the best measure of a show’s prospects of remaining on the air. The higher the scores, the safer the situation is. The show has a respectable 6.6/10 rating on IMDb and a 6.73 average audience rating on MyAnimeList.