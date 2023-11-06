Love After World Domination Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Hiroshi Noda and Takahiro Wakamatsu are the creators of the manga series Love After World Domination. Alternatively titled “Love After World Domination” (, Koi wa Sekai Seifuku no Ato de), The first season of Love After World Domination is on the brink of reaching the last episode, and already the viewers of Love After World Domination are eager about the second season.

All the information you need to know about the new season of Love After World Domination can be found in this post. If you read this article to its end, you will get the answers you seek.

Love After World Domination Season 2 Renewal Status

Since the first season of Love After World Domination ended on June 24, 2022, there has been no news of a second season. Project No. 9 has stayed mute on the next installment of the series. However, the show was well-received by audiences. Moreover, the studio has not yet decided to discontinue the program. As a result, Season 2 of Love After World Domination from Project No. 9 is likely to be renewed shortly.

Love After World Domination Season 2 Release Date

We’ve reported before that the producers have said nothing about when the second season will premiere. From our vantage point, the first season of the program has already adapted 25 of the 35 chapters in the manga, thus we will have to patiently wait till fresh manga chapters come out before we can continue watching. The manga’s finish date of November 2023 has already been established, therefore the number of chapters is unlikely to be significantly expanded.

Now, even if the program returns for a second season, it won’t premiere until at least the beginning of 2024, since that’s how long it will take the creators to get everything ready. Afterward, on April 8, 2022, the first season of the anime premiered for those who were interested. There are a total of 12 episodes in the first season.

Love After World Domination Story

Fudo Aikawa (Red Gelato), Hayato Jino (Blue Gelato), Misaki Jingui (Yellow Gelato), Daigo Todoroki (Green Gelato), Haru Arisugawa (Pink Gelato), and their leader, Professor Big Gelato, form the hero group Freezing Sentai Gelato 5 to combat the villainous Secret Society Gekko, who have burned half the world and plan to burn the rest.

When Gekko adds Desumi Magahara, the Reaper Princess, things begin to shift. Desumi is a powerful warrior, and she and Fudo, although bitter foes, fall in love. Despite their lack of dating experience, they decide to start dating secretly and attempt to keep their relationship a secret from their separate employers.

Love After World Domination Cast

Desumi Magahara Voiced by: Ikumi Hasegawa (Japanese); Lindsay Seidel (English)

Fudo Aikawa Voiced by: Yūsuke Kobayashi (Japanese); Anthony DiMascio (English)

Hayato Ōjino Voiced by: Kazuyuki Okitsu (Japanese); Nazeeh Tarsha (English)

Misaki Jinguji Voiced by: Nene Hieda (Japanese); Morgan Lauré (English)

Haru Arisugawa / Pink Gelato Voiced by: Rina Hidaka (Japanese); Macy Anne Johnson(English)

Daigo Todoroki / Green Gelato Voiced by: Junji Majima (Japanese); Jason Lord (English)

Professor Big Gelato Voiced by: Chafurin (Japanese); Phil Parsons (English)

Supreme Leader Bosslar Voiced by: Tomokazu Sugita (Japanese); Reagan Murdock (English)

Kiki Majima Voiced by: Kana Hanazawa (Japanese); Brittney Karbowski (English)

Kyoko Kuroyuri Voiced by: Hisako Kanemoto (Japanese); Hope Endrenyi (English)

Anna Hojo Voiced by: Ayane Sakura (Japanese); Tia Ballard (English)

Culverin Bear Voiced by: Hiroki Yasumoto (Japanese); Cris George (English)

Catapult Snake Voiced by: Sayaka Kaneko (Japanese); Ciarán Strange (English)

Matchlock Eagle Voiced by: Hikaru Midorikawa (Japanese); Ray Hurd (English)

Drone Rabbit Voiced by: Kana Ichinose (Japanese); Corey Pettit (English)

Kira Sanzugawa Voiced by: Miyuki Sawashiro (Japanese); Sarah Roach (English)

Love After World Domination Season 2 Plot

The conflict between Fudo and Desumi will carry over from the first season into the second, as will the show’s plot. It won’t get any easier for them as they deal with the discomfort in their relationship and the growing suspicion of their actions. Nothing more is planned for the time being, and the manga hasn’t been released either, so until the second season’s trailer is out, we’ll have to hold off on seeing it.

Love After World Domination Season 2: Is there enough source material?

In November of 2019, Monthly Shonen Magazine started serializing a manga series by Hiroshi Noda. So far, five tankobon volumes have been released. Only one volume remains to be uncovered after the first season’s coverage, which ended with Chapter 24 of Volume 4. This leads us to believe that the next season of Love After World Domination will similarly need four volumes. We hope the author will come back with additional volumes in the future since there isn’t enough content at this time. Otherwise, Project No. 9 may generate a feature film that would offer ideal completion to the series.

Love After World Domination Rating

The IMDb rating for Love After World Domination is 7.6 out of 10. The anime was given a 5.0 rating on Crunchyroll and a 7.46 rating on MyAnimeList.

Love After World Domination Season 2 Trailer

While the trailer for Season 2 is still in production, Season 1 is now available for viewing online.

Where to watch Love After World Domination Season 2?

If and when a second season of the program is produced, it will, of course, be made accessible on the Crunchyroll service.