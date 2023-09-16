The Test Case Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The Test Case S2, an Indian web series, is going to captivate audiences with its exciting and dramatic plot. This military drama series was inspired by the American war film G.I.

The second season of Jane, starring Demi Moore, Viggo Mortensen, and Anne Bancroft, is eagerly anticipated. The first season consisted of eleven episodes, each of which lasted thirty minutes.

It was acknowledged as one with the finest military combat web series dramas. In 2017, The Test Case starring Nimrat Kaur debuted on ALT Balaji.

Fans can anticipate the forthcoming second season of The Test Case, which will build on its first season’s success.

The producers announced in 2020 that Harleen Sethi would star in season 2 of the series, which had received a positive response.

This is a female-oriented program. I’d adore to make films like Raazi or Thappad; that’s my wheelhouse. I want to make films with social significance.”

The Test Case is a web television series directed through Vinay Waikul and Nagesh Kukunoor on the ZEE5 platform.

The series debuted on the ALTBalaji app in 2017 and was generated by Endemol Shine India.

Now, the program is preparing to launch its second installment, and viewers are wondering when it will debut.

This article discusses the ejection date of The Test Case’s second season and other pertinent information about the program.

This page contains all the pertinent information and disclosures regarding The Test Case season 2.

First, the IMDb rating for Season 1 of The Test Case was 8.8 out of 10. The series’ original premise is derived from the 1997 American film G.I. Jane.

And the plot of the series follows a woman that’s the first to receive training for a combat role.

The Test Case Season 2 Release Date

Although the producers have announced the second season of the program, no specific date was provided to the audience. Regarding the show’s teaser, it is already available on ZEE5’s digital platform.

According to reports, season 2 will comprise of ten episodes and will premiere sometime in 2021. Fans anticipate that the second season in the show, written by Sagar Pandya, will be as captivating as the first.

The Test Case Season 2 Cast

Nimrat Kaur as Captain Shikha Sharma (Corps of Army Intelligence, Para Probie)

Juhi Chawla as Shraddha Pandit (cameo) – Minister of Defense

Atul Kulkarni as Colonel Ajinkya Sathe – CO, SFTS (Parachute Regiment)

Rahul Dev as Naib Subedar Kirpal Bhatti – Instructor, SFTS (Parachute Regiment)

Anup Soni as Lieutenant Colonel Imtiaz Hussain (Parachute Regiment)

Akshay Oberoi as Captain Bilal Siddiqui (Artillery Regiment, Para Probie)

Manit Joura as Captain Avinash Walia (Mechanised Infantry, Para Probie)

Bhuvan Arora as Captain Rohan Rathore (Brigade Of The Guards, Para Probie)

Sumit Suri as Captain Ranjit Surjewal (Madras Regiment, Para Probie)

Tarun Gahlot as Captain ‘Tank’ Chauhan (Para Probie)

Bijou Thaangjam as Rifleman Tej Bahadur Thapa (3GR, Para Probie)

Saurabh Goyal as Captain Vishnu Soren (Bihar Regiment, Para Probie)

Suhail Nayyar as Captain Manit Verma (Bombay Sappers, Para Probie)

Shruthy Menon as Dr.Captain Aparna Rao – RMO (Army Medical Corps)

Rio Kapadia as Major General M. Sundar Raman

Arshia Verma as Captain Rohan Rathore’s Daughter

Samir Kochhar as Shivalik Ahuja[8]

Pawan Chopra as Subedar Major Devidyal (Capt Shikha Sharma’s father)

Rituraj Singh as General Bedi

Sonal Jha as Captain Shikha’s Mother

Rajveer Singh Rajput as Tender

The Test Case Season 2 Trailer

The Test Case Season 2 Plot

Captain Shikha Sharma (Nimrat Kaur) is the only woman in a company of Indian Army officers undergoing Special Forces training.

She is also the first female to complete the course, making her an ideal “test case” for the induction of women into combat-oriented positions in the Indian army.

The plot centers on her struggle to overcome obstacles at home and prejudices from her coworkers, despite being a smart and highly driven individual.

However, she perseveres as well as overcomes them through tenacity. This causes her to make both allies and adversaries among her coworkers.

She not only manages to stay on course, but also climbs into the top half with the team’s leaderboard.

Shikha is placed in charge of one of the competing units during the final portion of training, which consists of a multi-day simulation of a mission into hostile territory to evaluate her leadership skills.

The exercise concludes in failure as the squad loses contact with the course instructors for an extended period.

Shikha and Captain Bilal (Akshay Oberoi) are severely injured and comatose upon the squad’s return, along with the rest of the squad.

A letter is sent to a Army command claiming that Shikha was sexually violated during the exercise.

Poker enthusiast Lieutenant Colonel Imtiaz Hussain (Anup Soni) is tasked with conducting a swift and discreet investigation.

Colonel Hussain eventually pieces together the sequence that occurred and identifies the perpetrator by employing a series of unorthodox methods.

However, Shikha refuses to pursue charges, stating that she wishes to resolve this issue on her own.

She explains to Hussain that she wishes to demonstrate that women are not only capable of entering combat units, but are also able to defend themselves without assistance.

She succeeds in getting Captain Manit Varma (Suhail Nayyar) to confess while secretly recording his confession, and she defeats him in close-quarters combat. He is eventually apprehended and escorted away by Army police.