The supposed release date of Blade for the UCM leaked

The restart of Blade on the big screen you are still a long way from seeing sunlight. This has not prevented one of the usual insiders of superhero cinema from deciding to give a date for the premiere of the film that would already be in Phase 5 of the UCM.

Charles Murphy of the Murphy’s Law podcast assures that October 7, 2022 is the date that Marvel is going to bring to theaters the new vampire slayer, this time played by Mahershala Ali.

For now we cannot consider it as nothing more than a rumor if we consider that the last movie officially dated by Marvel Studios is Captain Marvel 2, which will arrive on July 2, 2022.

It would make sense that this movie would arrive in time for Halloween if we consider the horror component that a film about this character who frequents the suburbs of the world of vampires must undoubtedly have.

For years, the only Blade in the cinema was Wesley Snipes, who spent enough time making noise so that Marvel would count on him for this role again. Despite this, Snipes accepted Ali's sasaplanding with sportsmanship and showed his support at the moment when his participation in the UCM became official.

Murphy also shared other dates such as February 17, 2023, May 5, July 28, and November 3. All of them linked to projects that he has not disclosed but that will undoubtedly belong to Phase 5 of the UCM. On these dates we could see things like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Ant-Man 3, Spider-Man 4 and more.

