The story of Anderson Julio, the soccer player who harassed a Mexican woman and accused that it was all a "set up"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Anderson Julio, Ecuadorian soccer player from Atlético de San Luis (Photo: Twitter / @AtletideSanLuis)

Some days ago, Frida berridi She posted on her Twitter account that a man had contacted her on Instagram to "hook up" her. However, in the screenshots he took, it was evident that the man in question had a partner.

This person's name is Anderson Julio, soccer player Athletic of San Luis. "I don't know how she found me on Instagram, but she decided to write to me there because I have all my accounts open," Frida said in an interview with Infobae Mexico.

In the conversation, Julio said that he was single. However, Frida showed him a photo of the player's profile where he was with his partner and son. “I went to see his account and realized that he had a newborn son and a partner. I thought it was his wife. When I asked him, he told me that she was not his wife, but his girlfriend. So I said: ‘How funny, how alive’ "Berridi noted.

The original publication of Frida Berredi (Photo: Twitter / @fridaberredi)

Annoyed by the athlete's attitude, Frida decided to upload the conversation to Twitter, that in a few hours went viral. As of Sunday, the post has more than 144,000 I like it, more than 19,000 retweets and comments.

I think that the more fame and power these people have, the easier it is for them to do this type of situation

After the publication went viral, Julio replied with a statement press on his Instagram account. "I categorically deny having written to the person who has published supposed messages between her and me, "said the Ecuadorian midfielder.

Conversations between Berridi and the Atlético San Luis player (Photo: Special)

He attributed that the messages he sent were due to a hacking your account and “it's about a crude montage ". "We will immediately take legal action against the person who, maliciously, has viralized a non-existent conversation," explained the South American.

"It was awful," Frida commented on Anderson's statement. “I have no need to do some kind of montage or to gain fame as many people told me. I was always very calm, but above all firm about the situation, "he added.

Seeing the offensive midfielder's response, Berridi recorded his screen to show the conversations and uploaded it to his social networks again. "Then he realized and decided to delete everything that was in his profile," said the woman.

Announcement by Anderson Julio (Photo: Special)

And is that Anderson Julio's official account (@ anderson11aj) is now private. In addition, the content was deleted, as well as the profile photo and description.

Later, a Twitter account with the player's name commented to Frida that she was a "liar". The user assured that he met her in a bar when she was in a state of alcohol, but later the account was deleted.

“That account is supposed to be fake. People told me that it was not his official Twitter, that it was a person posing as him, ”Berredi said about this user, in addition to clarifying that he did not meet the footballer in person either.

Anderson Julio made his Instagram account private and deleted all his information (Photo: Twitter / @AtletideSanLuis)

Finally, Frida pointed out that she has no longer spoken with Anderson Julio. "I have it blocked to date. He has not contacted me, his manager or the club to apologize, "he concluded.

Until now, Atlético de San Luis has not spoken about. However, a source within the club pointed to Infobae Mexico than there will be no position "because they are personal issues of the player" and that Anderson will not comment further.

MORE ABOUT OTHER TOPICS

Liga MX's double discourse on gender violence

Carlos Galindo, the young goalkeeper who fired Tigres and returns to cover the casualties Nahuel Guzmán and Miguel Ortega due to COVID-19

He attended a meeting and was infected with COVID-19: Diego Reyes, a Mexican soccer player, regretted not following health measures

They showed Chicote Calderón at an alleged party in the middle of the pandemic; the footballer assured that it is an "old" photo