The Stand Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest News

The Stand is a post-apocalypse television miniseries. The series The Stand is based on the novel named The Stand by Stephen King, and it was released in 1978.

The series The Stand is not renewed yet for the second season, but we expect that it will soon be done.

The Stand Season 2: Release Date

The series The Stand follows the story of the struggle between good and evil. There is a plague everywhere, and the world is decimated by it.

There is no official update about the storyline of the series The Stand Season 2. Maybe the story of the first season of The Stand will continue in the upcoming season of the series The Stand.

The series The Stand is worth watching. Josh Boone and Benjamin Cavell developed the series The Stand.

Nathaniel Walcott and Mike Mogis gave the music in the series The Stand. Stephen Welke, Jill Killington, Knate Lee, and Owen King produced the series The Stand.

Benjamin Cavell, Taylor Elmore, Josh Boone, Will Weiske, Jimmy Miller, Roy Lee, and Richard P. Rubinstein were the executive producers of the series The Stand.

The series The Stand was shot in British Columbia, Canada. Thomas Yatsko, David Stockton, and Elie Smolkin did the cinematography of the series The Stand.

It was edited by Robb Sullivan, Matthew Rundell, Marc Clark, Rob Bonz, and Robert Berman edited the series The Stand.

The series The Stand was made under Vertigo Entertainment, Mosaic Media Group, and CBS Studios. There are a total of nine episodes in the first season of the series The Stand.

The Stand Season 1 was directed by Josh Boone, Tucker Gates, Danielle Krudy, Bridget Savage Cole, Chris Fisher, and Vincenzo Natali.

Let’s see the expected cast of the series The Stand Season 2.

The Stand Season 2 Cast:

James Marsden as Stu Redman Odessa Young as Frannie Goldsmith Owen Teague as Harold Lauder Alexander Skarsgard as Randall Flagg – The Dark Man Whoopi Goldberg as Mother Abagail Amber Heard as Nadine Cross Jovan Adepo as Larry Underwood Henry Zaga as Nick Andros Nat Wolf as Lloyd Henreid Brad William Henke as Tom Cullen Greg Kinnear as Glen Bateman Eion Bailey as Teddy Weizak Gabrielle Rose as Judge Farris Gordon Cormier as Joe Katherine McNamara as Julie Lawry Ezra Miller as Trashcan Man Fiona Dourif as the Rat Woman Olivia Cheng as Dr. Sylvia Wen

Let’s see the release date of the series The Stand Season 2.

The Stand Season 2 Release Date:

Well, the release date of The Stand Season 2 is not announced yet. But we can expect The Stand Season 2 somewhere in 2022.

Let’s see the trailer of The Stand Season 2.

The Stand Season 2 Trailer:

The Stand Season 2’s trailer is not released yet. Let’s watch the trailer of The Stand Season 1.

