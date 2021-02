Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir & Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind will arrive in a single pack and via eShop the next may 14.

These classic titles in the history of Nintendo arrive for the first time in Europe localized to English and modernized for Nintendo Switch. Suspense, drama, and plot twists await at every step you take. Your heart will be racing as you immerse yourself in these stories set in Japan!