The Spanish women's water polo team gets into the European final after beating Hungary

The Spanish women's water polo team will play the final of the 2020 European Championship when winning (10-11) this Thursday to host Hungary, a tight clash from start to finish that cites Spain against Russia in search of its second continental gold.

Those of Miki Oca, champions in 2014 precisely in Budapest, will again fight for gold after a worked victory in the semifinals. The good Spanish defense made the difference and always kept Spain in command, with minimal income until less than four minutes from the end they achieved a decisive 7-11.

A partial of 0-3 for the Hungarians he left an outcome of heart attack that Spain stayed with a stop of Laura Esther He avoided the draw on the horn.