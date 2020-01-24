Sports

The Spanish women's water polo team gets into the European final after beating Hungary

January 23, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The Spanish women's water polo team will play the final of the 2020 European Championship when winning (10-11) this Thursday to host Hungary, a tight clash from start to finish that cites Spain against Russia in search of its second continental gold.

Those of Miki Oca, champions in 2014 precisely in Budapest, will again fight for gold after a worked victory in the semifinals. The good Spanish defense made the difference and always kept Spain in command, with minimal income until less than four minutes from the end they achieved a decisive 7-11.

A partial of 0-3 for the Hungarians he left an outcome of heart attack that Spain stayed with a stop of Laura Esther He avoided the draw on the horn.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]pland.com. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.