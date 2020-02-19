Entertainment

The small Nezuko of Demon Slayer runs in a very nice cosplay

February 19, 2020
Maria Rivera
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has found many fans along its path of television transmission. The style of the Ufotable studio, the characters outlined by Gotouge sensei and a simple but effective story managed to break through the hearts of anime and manga lovers from all over the world. This led to the creation of many cosplay.

After a female cosplay for Zenitsu, the one dedicated to Nezuko, the protagonist of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, started to make sparks on the net. As many will remember, Nezuko was transformed into a demon by Kibutsuji Muzan and this is the reason for the protagonist's journey. One of her powers is to modify her body, becoming the size of a little girl's physique up to that of an adult and mature woman.

The first of these versions appeared in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is the one that has so far conquered the fans. The small one Nezuko-chan over time it has also become a meme, and now it lives again in the cosplay that you can see at the bottom, made by memphis chibi. The cosplayer has not only stopped at a photo, but has made a real video that simulates the run of the little Nezuko, as when she runs away from Shinobu in the forest of Mount Natagumo.

Before we can see Nezuko or the other protagonists, the fans of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba they will have to wait several months. In fact, the film Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen is scheduled for this year with the first teaser that could arrive in March.

