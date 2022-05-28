Rent A Girlfriend Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

Don’t we all love anime? Whether it is shounen or shoujo, everything about a good storyline makes everything better. Although many of us are into slice-of-life themes, a controversial plot wouldn’t keep us from watching a good anime.

One of those kinds of anime is Rent A Girlfriend. What’s better is, the romance anime is back with its second season. In this article, we will spill all the details about the second season of Rent A Girlfriend, and we would definitely want you to stick with us for a while.

Rent A Girlfriend Season 2

Rent A girlfriend is a Japanese romance anime adapted from the manga Kanojo Okarishimasu by Reji Miyajima. The show revolves around a twenty-year-old Kinoshita Kazuya, a college student who’s had the biggest disaster of his life.

He failed to keep a relationship. What is worst, that Kazuya had only got to kiss his ex-girlfriend once, and he was dumped too within a month.

To get over his unrequited love, Kazuya decides to rent a girlfriend. However, Kinoshita Kazuya gets caught up with his rental girlfriend way more than he thought.

The first season of Rent A Girlfriend premiered on 17th August 2020. Moreover, it was a great first season, significantly when the year had delayed most of the new anime coming up.

Rent A Girlfriend was one of the anime that caught the interest of many hardcore fans. Especially for rom-com lovers, the show was a big success.

Rent a Girlfriend season 2 Release date

The official page of Rent A Girlfriend recently uploaded a teaser on Friday for the second season of the show. In the trailer, we see an actual time for the second season’s release. Fortunately, it is a lot earlier than we thought. Season 2 of Rent A Girlfriend premiers on July 2022. The show also returns with the same cast.

Rent A Girlfriend season 2 cast

According to the post made on the official page, the last cast of the show is back for another season. So, let us take a look at the familiar cast.

Aoi Yūki as Mami Nanami,

Sora Amamiya as Chizuru Mizuhara

Nao Tōyama plays Ruka Sarashina.

Rie Takahashi plays Sumi Sakurasawa.

Shun Horie in the role of Kazuya Kinoshita

TMS Entertainment’s Kazuomi Koga directed the second season with screenplay supervisor Mitsutaka Hirota. For the part of character design, we will see Kanna Hirayama, and HYADAIN will compose the music.

Rent A Girlfriend was one of the best funny anime released in 2020. Given that many shows and renewed seasons of favorite anime were postponed for the problematic situation arising during a pandemic, it was quite an uneventful year for anime fans. Rent A Girlfriend, however, was confirmed for another season by 2021.

Not until Friday did the confirmation come forth. Although we are unaware of the precise release date, we are confirmed that season 2 of Rent A Girlfriend will premiere by the end of July or earlier.