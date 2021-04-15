The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light, official trailer and poster for the unreleased film

The adventure of the deadly sins of The Seven Deadly Sins is struggling with the last season, now halfway through. However, after the last battle that awaits them at the end of this cycle of episodes, there will be room for another completely new story. In fact, The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light will debut at the cinema.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light official website (Nanatsu no Taizai: Hikari ni Norowareshi Mono-tachi in original) presented the first real trailer on the movie coming this summer. Set after the current series, in the minute and a half of video we discover that there are preparations for the wedding between Diane and King, which will definitely unite the clans of giants and fairies. But something will go wrong with the return of Dahlia, according to Fairy King, and Dabuzu, a giant and master craftsman.

The two new characters will be voiced respectively by Yuchi Nakamura and Shinichiro Kamio, with the duo joining the characters already revealed as Elizabeth’s mother and the unedited demons. The theme song of the film will be “Sono Saki no Hikare e” (Towards the Light), sung by vocalist Akihito Okano of the band Porno Graffiti. At the bottom instead is available the locandina di The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light, disegnata dal mangaka Nakaba Suzuki.