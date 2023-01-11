Party Down Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Fans of “Party Down” can’t wait for the cater-waiters to come back in the upcoming revival, even though they aren’t having fun yet. In 2009 and 2010, Starz only showed the first two seasons of the show.

It’s a lot of fun to watch these jerks work at the name of the show’s catering company while they try to make it big in Hollywood. The show is hilarious and has memorable characters and a good bit of heart. I’ve watched the first two seasons so many times that I’ve lost track.

Fans were sad when the show was canceled so quickly. For a while, there’s been chat of a “Party Down” movie, but it never happened. In the years since this cast has been very busy with other projects, so it’s pretty amazing that they can put on their pink bow ties again. The filming for the revival wrapped up in March, but now humans finally know so when new episodes will come out.

Starz has released the first teaser for the return of “Party Down,” which shows Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Megan Mullally, and Adam Scott playing their old roles. The footage also shows that the show will start on Feb. 24, 2023.

The revival of “Party Down” starts 10 years after the last episode of the series. Many of the characters have moved on since catering by the time they meet again at an unexpected reunion in Los Angeles. Set to the upbeat beat of Kool & the Gang’s “Celebration,” the teaser shows the Party Down gang dressed up in formal clothes again.

“Party Down’s” new season will have six new episodes. Adam Scott is back as the show’s main character, Henry Pollard. Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally are also back. Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson, and Zo Chao are new to the series and are joining the group. In the new third season, James Marsden will be a guest star more than once.

When the revival was announced in 2021, Christina Davis, president of original programming at Starz, said, “Before the cast of ‘Party Down’ became well-known TV and movie actors or award winners, people were all wearing the same pink bow ties as part of a less-than-competent team of Los Angeles cater-waiters chasing their dreams of stardom on the Starz series.” “Fans have been waiting as for revival to happen for more than 10 years, and we’re thrilled to be working on it with Rob, Paul, Dan, and John in charge.”

We haven’t seen the actors-turned-caterers with pink bow ties in the cult comedy series Party Down for more than a decade. No one would blame you if you thought that the Season 2 finale of Party Down in June 2010 would be the last time we saw Adam Scott, Ken Marino, as well as the rest of the cast together. However, after a very long time, the six wisecracking actors are back.

That’s right, we’ll soon be turning on Starz to witness the Party Down reemergence like it’s 2009 yet again and like the last few years never happened. Here are a few quick things we understand about the upcoming return of the cult tv comedy about struggling actors in Hollywood who find a new way to make a living.

Party Down Season 3 Release Date

Party Down started in March 2009, and its second and final season ended in June of the following year. At that point, it appeared that the show, which went on to become a cult hit, was over for good. Well, people who liked the show almost 15 years ago or who have grown to like it since then will be able to start with the Party Down food company so when revival premieres on Starz on Friday, February 24th.

Party Down Season 3 Cast

When Party Down returns, most of the show’s biggest protagonists from its first two seasons will be back. Starz said that Adam Scott, who is also one of the show’s executive producers, will be back as Henry Pollard when the show comes back.

Party Down team leader Ronald Wayne “Ron” Donald (Ken Marino), Constance Carmell (Jane Lynch), Roman DeBeers (Martin Starr), Kyle Bradway (Ryan Hansen), and Lydia Dunfee (Megan Mullally) will also be there.

The majority of the original cast of Party Down will be back again for the upcoming revival, but one of the show’s big stars won’t be there. Deadline said in November 2021 that Lizzy Caplan, who did play Casey Klein in the first season, won’t be in the new episodes.

This isn’t because she doesn’t like the show or anything like that. The report said that Caplan had already agreed to be in the limited series Fleishman Is now in Trouble on FX on Hulu.

During the show’s original run, there were a number of guest stars, and it looks like that will continue in the upcoming revivals. The Hollywood Reporter announced in January 2022 that Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams, Zo Chao, and James Marsden would all be in the new season. No one knows if J.K. Simmons, Ken Jeong, or Kevin Hart, who have all been on the show before, will be back at some point.

Party Down Season 3 Trailer

Unfortunately, the teaser does not tell us anything about the new show “Party Down,” but I can’t help but be excited to see this cast back together after all of this time. Set to “Celebration” by Kool & the Gang, we view the majority of our original cast back in action, complete with pink bow ties.

During this “celebration,” they look a little frazzled, which is pretty typical of this team. At the end of the teaser, Henry says, “Are we enjoying life yet?” This is his catchphrase. We hope to be there soon!

Party Down Season 3 Plot

“Party Down” is about a group of cater-waiters who are taking care of more than just the party guests. They are also waiting for their chance to become famous in Hollywood. Since it’s a new season, they’re likely all still waiting.

“Party Down” is about a catering team in Los Angeles made up of six people who want to be in Hollywood but have to work for tips while waiting for their “big break.” In each half-hour episode of this comedy, the hapless food service team works at a different event and gets tangled up with strange guests and their crazy lives.

“At the finish of 2019, the cast and producers of “Party Down” all got together for a look back at the show, which was hosted by Vulture. Rob Thomas said, “We had so much fun that we wished to figure out how to bring the team back together.” “The cast is just so busy right now that it might take trigonometry to find a time when we can do it, but we’re committed to making it happen.”

Are we already having fun? The actors from the cult comedy Party Down are back in a new teaser again for the third phase of the program. Twelve years have passed because the Starz comedy had been taken off the air, but some things haven’t changed. For example, the gathering of cater waiters still has to wear a formal uniform.