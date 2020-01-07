The sequel to 'Daggers in the back' is already underway

Share it:

It seems that Hollywood might be about to win another much-needed movie franchise, since Rian johnson He is currently working on a sequel to Knives Out.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the Lionsgate Golden Globes pre-party, the director revealed that he is already developing a continuation of the intrigue movie, which will once again focus on Detective Benoit Blanc, who gave life to the first Daniel Craig. Johnson also admitted that he is eager to make the film next year.

The director's producer partner, Ram Bergman, he also declared to the publication that Craig is eager to repeat the role, and added that the actor "He had a lot of fun doing it and wants to do more".

While a sequel has not yet been officially commissioned, THR quotes the statements of the president of Lionsgate, Joe drake, which is eager to read the script, which is currently under development. If the project gets the approval, it would not be exactly a surprise: the film had a budget of 40 million, but has already won 247.5 million dollars at the global box office.

In addition to Craig, the cast included stars like Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer, Toni Collette, Ana de Armas, Michael Shannon, Katherine Langford and many more.

In the event that 'Daggers in the back' is going to become a franchise, it seems that Craig will have found his next saga after terminating his career as James Bond. 'No time to die', which hits theaters next April, will be his last adventure as 007.