         The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 begins to update to Android 10 with One UI 2.1

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 was launched last year as the most powerful Samsung tablet, with Snapdragon 855 and up to 8 GB of RAM, although obviously with Android Pie, since Android 10 would not be announced until a month later. Now you're getting the update to Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.1.
The update arrives as planned, since the official calendar of update to Android 10 published by Samsung at the end of last year already established that the update would reach the powerful tablet during the month of April.
What's new on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
The update is starting to hit the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 although, as always, deployment is progressive. The firmware for the Tab S6 with model name already appears in the Sammobile firmwares repository SM-T865, in Germany, although probably in the next days and weeks the update will be extended to more regions, operators and variants.
The update brings both Android 10 and One UI 2.1 news, as well as the March security patch. These are the main news highlighted by Samsung in the official change list:
Dark mode enhancements
Improvements to interface icons and colors
Animation improvements
More navigation gestures
Optimized navigation for large screens
Accessibility improvements
Media & Devices replaces the SmartThings panel
You can control the playback of music and videos from your mobile and other devices
More detailed information on the use of bate'ria
You can limit mobile usage
Concentration mode
Better parental controls
You can edit the modes that appear in the camera app
Change in the camera app interface
Trash in the contacts application
You can add stickers in the calendar
Ringtones can be used in event reminders and other calendar enhancements
Trash function in Files
More filters in the ARchivos application
You can copy and move multiple files to different folders at once
More speed and time units in calculator unit converter
Samsung keyboard improvements: multilingual translation, undo, search for music on Spotify and access to Samsung Pass
Improvements in Quick Share, to share files with nearby Samsung devices
Music Share allows you to share music with your friends with a Bluetooth player
Samsung Daily replaces Bixby Home
As always, the update it may take time to appear on your tablet. You can check if it is available from Settings or, if you are an advanced user and find the firmware for exactly the same version, you can consider installing it manually with Odin.
Track | XDA
Add Comment