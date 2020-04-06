         The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 begins to update to Android 10 with One UI 2.1

Share it:

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 was launched last year as the most powerful Samsung tablet, with Snapdragon 855 and up to 8 GB of RAM, although obviously with Android Pie, since Android 10 would not be announced until a month later. Now you're getting the update to Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.1.

The update arrives as planned, since the official calendar of update to Android 10 published by Samsung at the end of last year already established that the update would reach the powerful tablet during the month of April.

What's new on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

The update is starting to hit the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 although, as always, deployment is progressive. The firmware for the Tab S6 with model name already appears in the Sammobile firmwares repository SM-T865, in Germany, although probably in the next days and weeks the update will be extended to more regions, operators and variants.

The update brings both Android 10 and One UI 2.1 news, as well as the March security patch. These are the main news highlighted by Samsung in the official change list:

Dark mode enhancements

Improvements to interface icons and colors

Animation improvements

More navigation gestures

Optimized navigation for large screens

Accessibility improvements

Media & Devices replaces the SmartThings panel

You can control the playback of music and videos from your mobile and other devices

More detailed information on the use of bate'ria

You can limit mobile usage

Concentration mode

Better parental controls

You can edit the modes that appear in the camera app

Change in the camera app interface

Trash in the contacts application

You can add stickers in the calendar

Ringtones can be used in event reminders and other calendar enhancements

Trash function in Files

More filters in the ARchivos application

You can copy and move multiple files to different folders at once

More speed and time units in calculator unit converter

Samsung keyboard improvements: multilingual translation, undo, search for music on Spotify and access to Samsung Pass

Improvements in Quick Share, to share files with nearby Samsung devices

Music Share allows you to share music with your friends with a Bluetooth player

Samsung Daily replaces Bixby Home

As always, the update it may take time to appear on your tablet. You can check if it is available from Settings or, if you are an advanced user and find the firmware for exactly the same version, you can consider installing it manually with Odin.

