         The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 begins to update to Android 10 with One UI 2.1

April 6, 2020
Esther
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 was launched last year as the most powerful Samsung tablet, with Snapdragon 855 and up to 8 GB of RAM, although obviously with Android Pie, since Android 10 would not be announced until a month later. Now you're getting the update to Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.1.

The update arrives as planned, since the official calendar of update to Android 10 published by Samsung at the end of last year already established that the update would reach the powerful tablet during the month of April.

What's new on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

The update is starting to hit the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 although, as always, deployment is progressive. The firmware for the Tab S6 with model name already appears in the Sammobile firmwares repository SM-T865, in Germany, although probably in the next days and weeks the update will be extended to more regions, operators and variants.


Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, analysis: this is the most ambitious and complete Samsung tablet for this 2019

The update brings both Android 10 and One UI 2.1 news, as well as the March security patch. These are the main news highlighted by Samsung in the official change list:

  • Dark mode enhancements

  • Improvements to interface icons and colors

  • Animation improvements

  • More navigation gestures

  • Optimized navigation for large screens

  • Accessibility improvements

  • Media & Devices replaces the SmartThings panel

  • You can control the playback of music and videos from your mobile and other devices

  • More detailed information on the use of bate'ria

  • You can limit mobile usage

  • Concentration mode

  • Better parental controls

  • You can edit the modes that appear in the camera app

  • Change in the camera app interface

  • Trash in the contacts application

  • You can add stickers in the calendar

  • Ringtones can be used in event reminders and other calendar enhancements

  • Trash function in Files

  • More filters in the ARchivos application

  • You can copy and move multiple files to different folders at once

  • More speed and time units in calculator unit converter

  • Samsung keyboard improvements: multilingual translation, undo, search for music on Spotify and access to Samsung Pass

  • Improvements in Quick Share, to share files with nearby Samsung devices

  • Music Share allows you to share music with your friends with a Bluetooth player

  • Samsung Daily replaces Bixby Home

As always, the update it may take time to appear on your tablet. You can check if it is available from Settings or, if you are an advanced user and find the firmware for exactly the same version, you can consider installing it manually with Odin.

Track | XDA

Esther

