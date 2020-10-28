the saddest episodes ever

The conclusion of The Big Bang Theory, after more than twelve years of success, it has left a void among its millions of viewers, so much so that fans are clamoring for new spin-offs or reunions of the cast of The Big Bang Theory. For sure, over the years, TBBT has given us more than one memorable moment that we will never forget.

After all, the series conceived by Chuck Lorre she was able not only to have fun, but also to excite us and make us sad, showing all her depth. So today we are here to remember the saddest episodes in the history of The Big Bang Theory.

We could not start with the twenty-fourth episode of the ninth season, The determination of the commitment, in which Amy (Mayim Bialik) decides to leave Sheldon, as she is convinced that the scientist was not determined to engage more seriously in their relationship. What, we will discover in the end of the episode, was not true, as Sheldon had decided to buy a ring for his girlfriend. Fortunately, over time things settled down, but we really feared the worst.

The final episode of the series, the twenty-fourth of the twelfth season, Stockholm syndrome, can be considered one of the saddest of the whole show for several reasons. First, we had to say goodbye to our favorite characters; also, Sheldon (Jim Parsons), for the first time realizes that he has somehow disappointed his friends, never having given them credit for his scientific discoveries. His final speech, upon receipt of the Nobel, makes us understand the maturation of the scientist, finally admitting the contribution of people dear to him for his successes. We still have to recover.

Who among us has not loved Professor Proton (played by the brilliant Bob Newhart)? Nobody. And it is for this reason that we experienced one of the saddest moments when, in the twenty-second episode of the seventh season, The transmutation of Proton, we learned of his tragic death. An already terrible moment, to which was added the reaction of Sheldon, first apparently insensitive, and then totally devastated by the news. The hug between Dr. Cooper and his friend Leonard (Johnny Galecki) is undoubtedly one of the most touching moments of the entire series. Indelible.

Knowing the past of the character played by Jim Parsons was one of the reasons that led to the birth of The Big Bang Theory spin-off series Young Sheldon. Thanks to the spin-off, we discovered how childhood was complex for Sheldon, but previously it was shown to us, when in the seventeenth episode of the ninth season, The experimentation of the birthday, we discover that Sheldon hates birthday parties because of the pranks he suffered from his sister Missy. A moment that made us empathize with the character of Sheldon, and that made us understand the difficulty of his childhood. Just Penny’s intervention (Kaley Cuoco), able to listen to Sheldon’s problems and help him overcome them, will allow Dr. Cooper to enjoy his party. One of the most tender and melancholy episodes of the whole show.

Finally, we close with the episode that most of all made us cry, and certainly the saddest of the whole series. During the fifteenth episode of the eighth season, The comics shop regeneration, is the episode in which we have to say goodbye to Howard’s mother (Simon Helberg), whose voice was of the late actress Carol Ann Susi. A heartbreaking moment that we never wanted to live. But that, at least, represented for Howard a further opportunity for growth and showed him that his wife Bernadette and his friends, even Sheldon, are the most important people in his life, being there for him at the most difficult moment. An unforgettable episode.

While we have already analyzed the reasons that led to the conclusion of The Big Bang Theory after twelve seasons, we continue to hope that, sooner or later, the show will somehow return to make us laugh, and excite us, as it has always done for over a decade.

