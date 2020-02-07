The rise of Skywalker 'deserves to win the Oscar for the best soundtrack of the year

Share it:

Indeed, if the Oscars prizes awarded today the excellence instead of the misses contest in which he has derived in recent years (Brad Pitt candidate for making himself in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', rewarding Judy Garland before Renée Zellweger …), most likely what John williams achieved his sixth statuette.

Yes, there is original music in Episode IX of Star Wars

And what do we owe this for? What's so special about a soundtrack like this? Is it really an "original" soundtrack? For starters, yes, we must clarify that 'The rise of Skywalker' is an original soundtrack. Everything is new and fresh in this score, there is no rehash here.

We must consider that this is the ninth episode of a saga that, musically speaking, has played with the themes and leitmotivs as Wagner did in his famous operas. In this movie the characters evolve and Williams works with his songs and melodies to tell the plot through his music. The different variations in themes such as Rey or Kylo Ren, are narrative contributions and the viewer can identify the character with music.

Some fans protest indicating that in this new installment there are no new themes, but that is not true. There is the subject 'The Rise of Skywalker'(in the window above) that defines the team formed by Rey, Finn and Poe in the search for upcoming adventures, another piece for evil embodied by an Emperor who refuses to be extinguished and issues that despite having made their appearance in the previous ones, such as Kylo or the Resistance March, evolve according to the new events How 'Destiny of a Jedi ':

Here lies the greatness of the work of John Williams, ends up creating a symphonic poem full of truths. Obi Wan Kenobi said "your eyes can deceive you, don't trust them", but John Williams' music is sincere. It's more, one of the great surprises of the film is fully exposed for Rey's musical theme that is associated with that of another character from the original trilogy:

In addition, the films of this saga have always been characterized by an enormous amount of music, so we must consider the titanic effort of composing the soundtrack of a feature film of more than two hours. John Williams has right now 87 years old and shows that is able to continue exploring the sound of the universe of 'Star Wars'.

It should be remembered that Williams deserved the award for the first installment of 'Star Wars'. It would be beautiful if he won again for the last. It is now, after 42 years musicalizing this franchise, and with rumors of an upcoming retirement, when the Academy should reward a movie music legend whose last award, for 'Schindler's List', seems far away. With these nine works dedicated to the Skywalker family, he has made music history in the seventh art. Williams is the sound of 'Star Wars', as this epic 'Fininale':

His strongest rival is an Icelandic artist named Hildur Guðnadóttir who has put music to the terrible torment of Arthur Fleck, who ends up becoming the 'Joker' who gives title to the film. Hildur's music is from a disconcerting unease, forming a sound staff that gives the protagonist large doses of instability, restlessness and confusion .

Hildur, once a cellist in soundtracks of the missing Jóhann Jóhannsson, continues the work of using dissonant music. The narration of his work suffers in the film for the insistent and inopportune songs with which Todd Phillips spreads the action.

The formula has worked because even the character has a moment of self-discovery dancing to the sound of his own internal music in public baths (scene improvised by Joaquin Phoenix). Hildur composed the soundtrack before filming, allowing Phoenix to build his character based on music.

In an unprecedented case, the artist has won all the awards and for having: the Golden Globe, the SCL, the Critics Choice, the BAFTA … not to mention the Emmy and Grammy awards for their music for 'Chernobyl'. With 5 other IFMCA awards nominations, are Oscars really going to ignore the fashion composer?

Hildur Guðnadóttir may have a place in his prize bookshelf because this year is one of the most important scores of Thomas Newman. Alfred Newman's son is one of the most beloved and respected by the Music Branch (composers and lyricists of the Academy with the right to vote) who do not hesitate to praise his work by recognizing him with a new nomination for the best original soundtrack (the fourteenth, one more if we have an original song nomination).

But remember that The Music Branch only elects the nominees, at the time of giving the prize it is all the members of the Academy who vote and here the film matters a lot and its presence in the other categories, unless it is a very omnipresent soundtrack in the accompanying film.

Newman has not had such a good opportunity to win since 'American Beauty', 20 years ago. That other work of Sam Mendes competed (and was deserving) of the best film and direction awards, a fact that can be repeated with '1917'.

It is for the memory of the voter that scene of the film with the French people Écoust in flames, where the music sounds more expressionist than ever, reaching beauty levels only comparable to the quality of his precious work for 'Angels in America'. One of those scenes that remind you that the soundtrack should make movies with their music. Awesome 'The Night Window':

Although everything remains in family and Thomas's cousin, Randy Newman that Oscar could also be taken to the best original soundtrack that resists him (this is his ninth nomination although he does have two awards for the song for Pixar productions).

Author of a very American style, Newman could get the award thanks 'Story of a marriage', second collaboration with Noah Baumbach after the personal 'The Meyerowitz Stories', performed by Randy himself on piano. For this new title, Baumbach formed a temporary audio track with musical selections from the Nouvelle Vague, with predominance of the beautiful melodies of Georges Delerue.

Randy Newman managed to pass the test and endorsed the original soundtrack, to the point that it sounds like his characteristic "American" style. Brilliant is the beginning of the film where Newman tells us who these two individuals are while telling us what each one perceives to give the other. A tender soundtrack, friendly and full of silences, which brings more drama to the few moments where music plays.

Finally there is the splendid 'Little Women' of Alexandre Desplat, with which he shows us again that he is the most notable composer working in Hollywood. Greta Gerwig, director and screenwriter of the film, suggested that the composer emulate the idea that "Mozart meets Bowie". The result is extraordinary, the music is full of rhythm and beauty, with a very cheerful look throughout the entire composition.

It's a jubilant soundtrack. There are dissenting voices that say that Desplat brings nothing new to his canon and that he ends up repeating patterns but, personally, it seems to me a work of maturity in which the composer, far from repeating himself, prefers to risk and involve the viewer with his own enthusiasm. It is a pity that Desplat has recently won two Oscars awards ('The Great Hotel Budapest' and 'The shape of the water') because this new job would deserve to share the honor.

Other scores that would have deserved to be considered for the award were ‘ The king ’By Nicholas Britell in which he develops blocks of enormous dramatic load mixing modern techniques for a more historical context (this soundtrack was shortlisted for nominations) or‘ Hidden Life ’By James Newton Howard with which he again demonstrates that writing for violins is great.

However, this last soundtrack has not been able to be selected because, as usual, Terrence Malick has used a lot of pre-existing music within his film and has not been considered for prizes (he still has two nominations for the IFMCA awards as best dramatic soundtrack and best composition of the year).

The winning score of the Oscar 2019 will be released on February 9, meanwhile we can delight listening to these five quality works. Actually, it doesn't matter which soundtrack is chosen because all of them have already won.

Getting a nomination is very difficult and the fact of being a nominee implies that your own colleagues have considered your quality and excellence work to be named as the best of the year. When giving the prize, many other factors come into play: marketing, advertising, friendships, triquiñuelas … The nomination is the highest honor, true recognition and these works have already achieved. These soundtracks are the winners and deserve that respect.

