The Punisher: the creator of the Marvel comic would change the comics market, here’s how

Gerry Conway, creator of one of the most brutal and controversial characters in the universe Marvel Comics , or The Punisher, wanted to express his opinion regarding the current editorial situation of American comics, using rather strong words.

In the last few years the two industry giants, Marvel and DC, took turns in presenting readers with events about events that have shocked their respective multiverses several times, even striking some of the most famous heroes up close. Rather than renewing the stories with new elements, the authors prefer totally change the status quo of the protagonists with choral stories that do not give enough space to specific insights, which are made later in the dedicated newspapers.

Conway commented on these production cycles with the following words: “For a variety of reasons, publishers have defined the main target audience of mainstream comics as longtime fans and potential collectors. For this reason, every year we see events, reboots, collectible variant covers etc …These marketing strategies are uniquely created to satisfy already loyal readers. Even the reboots themselves, presented as perfect starting points for new readers, actually require some familiarity with the previous iterations to fully understand everything. New readers are not welcome by the current creative strategy, and are therefore discouraged. The circle is closed. Stay out. “

Conway then continued: “I would delete any superhero comic in existence, however publish a line of products dedicated to the average audience of readers, simplifying characters and stories, and deleting any event that requires more than a minimum of familiarity and basic continuity. 10-15 titles. For the more passionate readers instead, I would offer a separate line of graphic novels at a higher price, containing stories that both the authors and they want to explore. But it would be a separate, non-monthly, non-mainstream publication. ” You can find the posts published by Conway himself on Twitter at the bottom of the news.

Certainly the harsh, decisive words that underline both the success that comics continue to have, but above all the complexity and the exaggerated amount of stories that can greatly influence the approach of new readers. What do you think of what Conway said? Let us know with a comment below.

