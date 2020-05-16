The Punisher Season 3 Release Date, Disney, Hulu, and More

Share it:

THE PUNISHER SEASON 3

Every time Marvel confirmed that it is ahead always when it comes to television series against films. Many superhero characters have been introduced by it such as Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage. But the most hit was the show Punisher. The second season of the show was released on 18th January 2019.

The fans are eagerly waiting for the third season of The Punisher. However, it was seen on the cancellation list by Netflix. The third season of the show was canceled after releasing the first two. The information became true when the agreement between Netflix and Marvel had finished.

Release Date

The cancellation was announced by Netflix for the release of its second installment. But according to some sources, Disney and Hulu Plus will purchase the rights to broadcast the series. But as per the current situation, it is impossible to know whether the show will return.

What will be the cast?

There are chances that most of the same cast will remain the same in season 3. We will see John Bethnal as Frank Castle, Josh Stewart as Amy Bendix and Ben Barnes as Billy Russow. However, it is not possible to say currently that there will be the support of new characters.

Plot

Frank Castle is the person around which the whole story revolves. He is an ex-chief of the Force Recon Marine. He is a very lethal soldier who is famous for his shooting abilities. However, his life has been very opposite to what he is after retirement. The main objective of Frank is to kill and punish the killers who killed his family. This is the reason why he is nicknamed Punisher. And very soon his mind is filled with full of revenge. The story ended when Frank murdered one of his opponents.

