The Protector 4 Review: The worthy closure of Netflix's Turkish fantasy

Even the most unexpected things must come to an end, it is inevitable. But, especially if you get there in the most natural way possible, it is an outcome far from disdainful. This is the case with The Protector, original Turkish fantasy series by Netflix which – albeit with some ups and downs – has always maintained its identity, as well as dignity, and for this reason it has been rewarded by a good success both from critics and from the public. One of those products that will not leave an indelible memory or brand, but that in its small way has managed to create an intriguing universe, charismatic protagonists and non-trivial nemesis.

We are far from the spotlight typical of the entertainment giants – and above all from their budgets – and therefore, even in the final act, in The Protector the strength of ideas emerges. The fourth season – which accompanied the Netflix releases in July – is, in fact, much superior to the others for pure narrative quality and complexity. However, it will have been enough to give a worthy epilogue to the deeds of Hakan (Cagatay Ulusoy)?

The key is the past

Last season had left us in a situation nothing short of dramatic: the plan of the Vizier (Funda Eryigit), he succeeded brilliantly and now the whole of Istanbul is under his total control. Citizens, including even familiar faces like Zeynep (Hazar Erguclu), have been transformed into Immortals incapable of understanding and wanting, freed from futile human concerns and willing only to have fun and obey their new masters.

The only hope to return to normal once again falls on Hakan's exhausted shoulders, mysteriously catapulted into the past as the first Protector Harun. A crazy idea then crosses his mind, perhaps just what is needed to end a war that risks making the world fall into the abyss for too many centuries: abandoning any desire for resistance in the present for attempt to resolve hostilities in the past, in the time of Muhammad the Conqueror, a world that he does not know and whose uses, customs and traditions he ignores.

And it is exactly this intuition, the continuous parallel between the past and present to represent the happiest note of the final season. Far from the exquisite complications of Dark (here our review of Dark 3), The Protector offers a much simpler and more immediate journey through time, perfectly in line with its nature. But its charm derives precisely from such simplicity: it is fascinating to observe how cyclical the atavistic conflict between Immortals and Protectors, destined to repeat itself forever since the clash will only lead to numerous bloodshed. In short, it is not necessary to use the dagger to kill the Vizier and the others, but rather a more radical and creative solution.

And perhaps it is even more satisfying to admire the interplay of references between the two temporal planes; or how much sentences and actions in the past – originally not occurred – can influence the same characters in the present. Compared to all the other seasons, the narrative rhythm is consequently more rhythmic and intriguing, revealing step by step the sacrifices necessary to decisively put an end to the word.

Galeotti were the final minutes …

As if that wasn't enough, the latest episodes of The Protector finally reveal the origin of war and the Immortals, what their purpose is and the relationship that binds them to the Darkness; a lack that we considered serious from the first season. It is essential for a fantasy to have a solid and evocative background, an aspect that however was simply mentioned in the Netflix series, to now appear clear before the eyes of an incredulous Hakan.

The last Protector is confirmed, after his wonderful evolution in the third season, a complete and strongly charismatic protagonist as never before, matured to the point of clearly understanding when to lay down arms and find a different way. The exciting impact of this latter narrative arc derives also and above all from its choices – as well as from the pleasant comic curtains on the man who comes from the future – which deviate from the canons of gender we are used to.

There is no in The Protector the epic final battle with immense proportions. The fate of Istanbul and the world is decided on a finer and more reasoned ground and all the best ideas about the ending are concentrated here. A conclusion that, despite its apparent resolution, manages to give new lifeblood, distorting in non-trivial ways roles and relationships, to then lose mysteriously biting right on the most beautiful.

Let's make it clear, The Protector does not destroy what is done with a bad ending, quite the contrary. It's just that when it comes to the last 15-20 minutes it is as if it were putting on autopilot, through a final twist, for the avoidable truth and basically not so impactful for the plot itself. forgettable, this is the right word; unable to carry out the simple and fascinating intuitions that preceded it, while remaining perfectly coherent and conceptually suitable. This closes a small production which, regardless of any fall in style, has breached many of us and beyond.