         The Pokémon movie Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution confirms its arrival on Netflix at the end of February

Netflix It has been a few days that he has not stopped giving joy to all those who love anime, especially now when February begins. First, the Devil May Cry animated series, a few Studio Ghibli films will be released and now the arrival of Pokémon Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution has just been confirmed.

The remake of the first movie of Pokémon was released last year in Japan and from February 27 It will be available worldwide through the video streaming platform.

In fact, the latest Pokémon movies also ended up coming to Netflix along with the seasons of Pokémon Sun and Moon, among others. That does not mean that it is fantastic news that we can see this feature film that has been Completed in CGI, the only one in the franchise for which this method has been chosen.

The all mighty Mewtwo will face Mew and Ash and their friends in an exciting adventure that you can see how it will be next with the new trailercompletely in Spanish, which has published The Pokémon Company to celebrate this great announcement.