Apple launches the Release Candidate of iOS 14.5 and the rest of the systems and confirms its official arrival at the beginning of next week

After an event full of news, the Cupertino company has released the Release Candidates for iOS and iPadOS 14.5 as well as macOS Big Sur 11.3. Some versions that, according to the calendar to which Apple has us accustomed they should arrive next week.

Release Candidate today and final version next week

The beta 14.5 of the different operating systems has had an exceptionally long run. Something almost only comparable with the betas of the major versions that occur during the summer and quite far from the four betas that 13.4 had. A situation that is justified in all the settings that Apple is making under view to polish important news such as unlocking the iPhone using the Apple Watch.

In general Apple waits for release new version of software after hardware announcement, to prevent leaks, and at the same time releases such software before the hardware hits the market. Something that fits with the keynote that we have just experienced and the launch of the new products at the earliest on April 30.

Apple has officially confirmed that this version will definitively reach all our devices “early next week”, so the wait for all the news that it will bring is over.

Remember that this version also includes App Tracking Transparency, the setting that will allow us to prevent applications from sharing our data with other companies for advertising purposes. A change that leads developers to make adjustments for which Apple has also left a significant time margin. The wait, however, has come to an end, next week, if all goes well, we should be able to enjoy news on all our devices.