A new rumor is very unhappy to the community that has been generated for years around the cinematic franchise Planet of the ApesWell, apparently the next movie of the license, directed by Wes Ball, will be a complete reboot of what we have seen so far.

The last trilogy had the viewers sincerely happy for the fantastic connection and narrative work that had been carried out giving the entire franchise a very powerful entity.

Now information from DiscussingFilm states that the film will be a reboot of the original 1968, so it would not be possible any connection with the premieres that we have seen in the cinema in recent years.

This information comes along with the sasaplanding of Daniel Dorrance, the new production desasaplander of the film directed by Ball and whose nature has not yet been officially confirmed by the responsible studios.

If the restart is confirmed, we will once again witness the adaptation of the story that originally appeared in Pierre Boulle's novel, where an astronaut arrives on a supposed extraterrestrial planet inhabited by a civilization of intelligent primates that enslave primitive humans. Finally it ends up discovering that the planet is Earth, consumed after a nuclear war.

In the recent trilogy, composed of The Origin of the Planet of the Apes, The Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and The War of the Planet of the Apes, we have seen some connections with the original films that would justify moving forward with a unique and connected saga that It does not need to be restarted. In fact, these premieres garnered great criticism and made good numbers at the box office.

We do not know what may have led to a restart after seeing how Disney said they would respect Fox franchises as Avatar and Planet of the Apes. We will find out in the coming months.