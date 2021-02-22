The Oshiete Hokusai! It will premiere on March 7

A promotional video for the anime Oshiete Hokusai !: The Animation (Teach Me, Hokusai!) has been published on the website of the Cómic Wave Films, in which we can see new scenes for the anime and the day on which it will be released is finally confirmed, being March 7 when it is broadcast on various digital platforms, at the moment we still do not know if it will arrive in Latin America.

The video shows us an extract of the opening, which will be named “Tenkorin no Fear“For the choirs we have had the members of the cast Azumi Waki (Tenkorin) Y Katsuyuki Konishi (Raijin), the rock band CHAI he specifically wrote the song for the anime and performs the song.

The ending will be named “Oshiete Hokusai!“This being specifically created for anime by the rap group POP and the band YMCK.

This comic project will arrive as a series of short episodes and introduces us to Tenkorin Okakura, a girl who wants to become an artist, but finds it hard to practice, that is why during a dream with Raijin, the god of painting, she asks him for help. to make his wish come true and this grants him the ability to speak with great historical artists for help.

The announced cast is:

Azumi Waki ​​como Tenkorin Okakura

Katsuyuki Konishi como Raijin

Yuuki Wakai como Kanon Kano

Naoto Iwakiri He is the creator of the play, which was published on the page “Cakes” in 2016 and will also direct the anime, which will have a series of 10 chapters of 10 minutes.