Idol Time PriPara: Added to Crunchyroll.

The Crunchyroll platform reported through a statement that it has added the first 26 episodes of the anime Idol Time PriPara to its catalog. The attacks were added at 3:00 PM PT on February 10, while the rest will be added in two weeks.

This is the second animated adaptation of the arcade video game PriPara and the sequel to the original series of the same name. It originally aired between April 4, 2017, and March 27, 2018, in Japan, to be subsequently succeeded by Kiratto Pri Chan. In fact, a new video game titled Idol Land PriPara is scheduled to launch this year in Japan.

The cast of voices:

In this, we will see Himika Akaneya as Laala Manaka, Arisa Date as Yui Yumekawa, Yuina Yamada as Michiru Kouda, You Taichi as Nino Nijiro, Miyu Kubota as Sophie Houjou, and Yuu Serizawa as Mirei Minami.

Production team:

Makoto Moriwaki directed the anime at Tatsunoko Production Studios in collaboration with Dongwoo A&E, with Masafumi Satou’s assistance.

Masao Ookubo, Masafumi Satou, Makoto Moriwaki, and Hiroko Kanesugi were in charge of writing and supervising the scripts. Masaharu Hara was in the order of character design and animation direction.

Synopsis of Idol Time PriPara:

The story centers on Yui, a girl who lives in Paparajuku city and dreams of being an idol, even if she realizes that being an idol is almost impossible.

His friends often comment on how much he dreams about it. But then, the idol theme park “PriPara” opens in her city, and an idol named Laala will come to town from Parajuku, which only makes Yui’s dream even more significant.

The new PriPara theme park has been updated with new concepts. However, due to a system error, Laala can no longer perform her “PriPara Change” transformation. Stay tuned for the next update.