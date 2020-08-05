The Old Guard, the director of the Netflix movie: "The team was 85% made up of women"

Share it:

The Old Guard it is one of the last hits of Netflix and in the last month it has been one of the most popular titles by users of the streaming platform. One of the most appreciated aspects of the film is its female representation, both behind and in front of the camera. The director of the film also spoke about it.

Gina Prince-Bythewood was interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter, revealing that the film's post-production team was made up 85% by women:"This doesn't happen, or happens very rarely, in a movie. But in an action movie, I guarantee you, it has never happened before".

A figure that includes the director himself, the first black woman to direct a mainstream comic film.

"When you look at the curriculum of many very talented women, they are not as long as those of many men in the same position. But I know for sure that it has nothing to do with talent, it has to do with opportunities … There are so many women out there who are so good at what they do, but they haven't got a chance. Being on my team, being part of the film, makes the film better. " explained the director.

Based on the comic The Old Guard 1 – Opening Fire, The Old Guard tells the story of four immortal warriors who have protected humanity for several centuries, fighting different wars. When they find out that a girl has the same powers they will become vulnerable targets of an evil organization. In the cast of the film Charlize Theron, Kiki Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Luca Marinelli and Marwan Kenzari.

