The Night Of Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

So as we know that this series is based on crime and a lot of drama also, this is a British television drama called Criminal Justice by Peter Moffat.

The series is not been confirmed for the renewal of the second season but we expect that soon as possible by the makers and creators.

Because the first part was loved by the audience so they are expecting the second season of this show.

31st American Society of Cinematograph Award, American Film Institute Award, 69th Directors Guild of America Award, 69th Primetime Emmy Award, Golden Reel Award, and Rockie Award is won by this amazing series.

33rd TCA Award, Peabody Award, 2017 British Academy Television Award, etc are the awards for which the series was nominated for.

The Night Of Season 2 Everything We Know

Richard Price and Steven Zaillian are the writers and the creators of this show. The directors are Steven Zaillian and James Marsh.

The executive producers are Steven Zaillian, Garrett Basch, Peter Moffat, Richard Price, Jane Tranter, and James Gandolfini.

The producers are Mark A. Baker and Scott Ferguson. The cinematography is done by Robert Elswit and Igor Martinovic and editing done by Jay Cassidy and Nick Houy.

The Night Of Season 2 Cast:

John Turturro as John Stone, Riz Ahmed as Nasir “Naz” Khan, Michael K. Williams as Freddy Knight, Bill Camp as Dennis Box, Jeannie Berlin as Helen Weiss, Payman Maadi as Salim Khan, Poorna Jagannathan as Safar Khan.

Glenne Headly as Alison Crowe, Amara Karan as Chandra Kapoor, Ashley Thomas as Calvin Hart, Paul Sparks as Don Taylor, Sofia Black – D’Elia as Andrea Cornish.

Afton Williamson as Wiggins, Ben Shenkman as Klein, Chip Zien as Katz are the characters of season two and if they are any changes in the show, we will let you know by this website as an update.

The Night Of Season 2 Release Date:

The dates are not yet confirmed by the makers and creators. So we can expect the series to be launch by late 2021 or early 2022.

The first installment was released on 10th July 2016. And if you guys have not watched the first part of this series then what are you guys are waiting for??!!!

Binge watch it in one seating and I bet you will love this show and can not wait long enough for the second one.

Stay tuned to this website for further new latest updates and news.