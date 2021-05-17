Netflix Action Movie ‘Sharp’: Release Date, Plot, Cast – What We Know So Far

Netflix Action Movie ‘Sharp’: What We Know So Far

So after Narcos and Narcos: Mexico, Netflix is continuing the relations between him and Jose Padilha.

The new action featured with Mexico is this amazing movie Sharp. This movie is all about knife-fighting, thrillers, adventures, suspense, and mysteries.

Also, hoping to launch a new franchise with this outstanding movie. If you want to know more about this article, you can read the whole article further:

Netflix Action Movie Sharp Release Date

The movie’s director is Padilha who directed the amazing series called Elite as well as the amazing episodes of Narcos and Narcos: Mexico which is loved by the audience so much.

And he is currently on the project called Warrior’s Way which we can expect will the as amazing as these ones.

The amazing storyline is for this movie Sharp is given by Padilha and actress Nicolette Noble who also wrote Pretty Gritty.

The producer who commented on this whole marvelous project is Greg Silverman of Stampede Ventures. His words were: “If you consider yourself an action fan and have not seen Elite Squad 1 and 2, you need to reevaluate your fandom.

José Padilha is quite simply the most dynamic, groundbreaking action director working today and we are so grateful he and Nicolette brought us on as partners to this great franchise.”

Also, producer Taylor Zea will be overseeing this outstanding project called Sharp with Netflix.

Netflix Action Movie Sharp Plot

So this is about a squad who are knife-wielding assassins and also, there are six members in the group.

And they are forced to work together to save the world and also themselves, in addition, they are also discovering that who is betraying the squad of six members.

Padilha and Noble said that they have read 20 books on knives and blades also from different cultures and from various time gaps and they told: “It boils down to this: gunfights are often anonymous;

you can shoot someone from afar. Knife fights are always intimate, up close, and personal. We’re happy Netflix got the point, no

pun intended.”

Netflix Action Movie Sharp Cast

As of right now, we don’t know anything about the cast members but we are expecting them to announce them as soon as possible because audiences want to know who will be featuring in this amazing script of this movie.

It is even possible that Nicolette Noble will be featuring in this movie because she is an actress and she might act because she is the one who wrote this also, she can do well as per her given lines.