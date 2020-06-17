The new NBA normal in Dinsey: from a massive campus and an entertainment room, to a beauty center

Share it:

In Kissimmee, Florida, a sign is seen at the entrance to ESPN's Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World. (AP Photo / John Raoux)

The National Association of Basketball Players of the United States informed its members that have until June 24 to inform their respective teams if they plan to participate in the resumption of the NBA championship, in the "bubble" of Walt Disney World Resort.

In the corresponding memorandum it was indicated that the league and the union agreed that any player who chooses not to be part of the season restart will have their reduced financial compensation for each uncontested match up to a limit of 14 matches.

Once players arrive in Orlando the one who leaves the NBA campus without prior approval You will have to go through a series of processes upon re-entry.

Teams will be housed in up to three residences within the complex – Charlotte Kesl / Bloomberg

SO WILL BE THE CAMPUS WHERE THE NBA FRANCHISES WILL STAY

-At the beginning, a 10-14 day quarantine period will take place. There will also be improved tests (including deep nasal sample extraction tests)

– Once inside, teams will stay at three properties at Disney World: Grand Destination Tower in Coronado Springs, Grand Floridian and Yacht Club.

– Players will have access to an exclusive lounge with televisions, games, NBA2K video games and ping pong, among other entertainments. They will also have a 24-hour VIP concierge. Also, entertainment could include movie screenings and DJ sets.

– As for food, each team will be assigned a Disney culinary group "To create individualized team menus, support the team's dietary needs, and ensure health and safety guidelines are followed." Players will receive "three freshly prepared meals a day and four when there is competition."

(Players They will pay for the rooms used, but not for the meals and tests.)

They must pass six previous phases before starting the tournament – REUTERS / Brendan McDermid / File Photo

– Team sponsored outings will be available to go to private restaurants, or boating, bowling, fishing and golf.

– Players will have access to virtual chaplain, yoga and meditation, virtual mental health sessions and mental health services.

– They will have a beauty center, where hairdressers, manicurists, pedicurists and hair braiders will be available by appointment.

– Players will have the option to use a "proximity alarm" It will notify you if more than five seconds pass within six feet (1.83 meters) of another person on campus who is also using an alarm. They may also wear a smart ring to aid in early detection of coronaviruses.

Players must confirm their presence before June 25 – EFE



While Players who choose not to go to Orlando will receive a fixed payment, The text explained that exceptions will be made for both "protected" and "excused" players.

"Protected" players are those who are believed to be at increased risk of serious illness because of the coronavirus. Players who receive that designation from their teams can be excused and not lose any wages.

The "excused" are those who a panel of three physicians determine that they are at increased risk for severe coronavirus disease. Any player wishing to be included as a toilet must notify their team and the union by June 25.

