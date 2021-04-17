IO Interactive opens a new studio in Barcelona to work on Hitman, Project 007 and an unannounced game

The series developer Hitman, IO Interactive, has opened a new studio in Barcelona, ​​which will work on Hitman, in Project 007 and in “a new unannounced IP.”.

The news has been revealed through a blog post on the IOI website. The fact is that IOI Barcelona will be the third company study after IOI Copenhagen in Denmark and IOI Malmo in Sweden. Furthermore, it has been confirmed that, from the beginning, IOI Barcelona will work on all ongoing IOI projects. “The three IO Interactive studios are treated as Elite studies and each will have a significant impact in ongoing development and publishing efforts on all projects “, a press release reads.

The Spanish studio will be located in the center of Barcelona and hopes to establish a study culture “that attracts the best talent from around the world.”. The blog post also comments extensively on the studio’s future projects: “With more to come from Hitman, developing and publishing the first James Bond origin story and a new intellectual property in active development, the future of IO Interactive is as exciting as ever. “.

It is another encouraging moment for IO, who became an independent studio full in 2017 after parting ways with Square Enix, but retaining the rights to your Hitman IP. They have since released Hitman 2 and 3, in addition to announcing Project 007, a James Bond game with an original story.

As for Hitman 3 itself, we recommend you take a look at our analysis here. We rate it 8.6 out of 10, highlighting that “Hitman 3 is a perfect climax to this Murder World trilogy because of the ambition at some of its levels, and the thousand and one assassination possibilities, that make you want to replay it until there is nothing else left to discover.”.