Black Clover reveals that demons can merge

Warning! The following in The Truth News contains spoilers for Chapter 289 from Black Clover, “Freezing Sun”, de Yuki Tabata, Taylor Engel and Annaliese “Ace” Christman, available now on Viz Media. The devil’s infiltration of the human world has given rise to a new threat.

The new one union of the devil of Asta with Liebe is proving to be effective against the devil problem, but the high-level devils Lilith and Naamah have just thrown a curve ball in the protagonist’s way.

Asta is able to defeat one of the demons, but just before the body disappears, its twin counterpart merges with the deceased to form an entirely new entity. This union between demons is not only disturbing, but could also be indicative of immortality.

Photo: Shueisha “Fusion of Lilith and Naamah”

Asta is also racing against the clock, and if demons can fuse with each other after his death, the Dark Triad could be an even bigger threat than anticipated. Based on the details revealed in chapter 289 of Black Cover, let’s take a look at how demons can gain the upper hand in the battle against humanity.

How powerful is the fusion of Lilith and Namaah?

Lilith and Naamah are high level demonsBut after Naamah’s death, Lilith has unlocked her true power with a new union of demons. It’s still unclear if only high-level demons can form a bond with each other, but that detail alone is problematic enough for Magic Knights.

night claims that the new form of the two fused demons possesses more magic than simply adding the two hosts, which means that their unison has created an entirely new beast. Fortunately for Asta, he cannot feel the negative magic coming out of the new devil.

Since Naamah was killed, the devil’s magic should have been eradicated, but Lilith sealed it in time and used it for bonding. Demons operate differently from humans, so their prolonged existence after death could turn into a type of magic, one that can be used by another demon in the shonen series.

This could give the demons a form of immortality aforementioned. Most likely, only high-level demons can use this ability, otherwise, there would have been instances of lower-ranked demons performing the same unions to dominate higher-level ones in the underworld.

Gaining immortality in this way could be the “ace” the Dark Triad is waiting for. If some demons can form a union between them, the three that are corrupting the Dark Triad will likely form more at some point in this battle.

This means that once the human host can no longer serve a purpose, Lucifer and his minions they could somehow create their own union to prolong their life. Clearly, the Dark Triad is being manipulated by demons.

Once his fellow demons can fully manifest themselves in the human world, it would not be surprising for Zogratis to fall for his hands. Asta has the advantage against new union of the devil due to his anti-magicBut does that mean that the union between demons and humans is stronger than the union between demons?

The Dark Triad formed unions with their devil counterparts simply because devils couldn’t manifest in the human world yet. Their need to take advantage of each other is what led them to form unions.

Photo: Shueisha “Asta y Liebe en Black Clover 289”

When it comes to Asta and Liebe, their connection between siblings, through Licita, is what allows your bond to be inherently strong. It seems that the devil’s unions are completed by both parties sharing a common goal, but the true strength of unions is derived from the bond between both parties.

Therefore, even if the Dark Triad has formed unions with the strongest demons of the underworld, their true compatibility will always be short compared to Asta and Liebe. Even so, demons that team up with other demons will give birth to new magical enemies that are out of this world in Black Clover.

Black Clover chapter 280 release date

Asta’s biggest limitation at the moment is the time limit of his union with Liebe, but when it comes to overall strength and compatibility, both characters in the series will be able to unleash their full power to defeat the villains. Black Clover will premiere chapter 290 on Sunday, April 18.

