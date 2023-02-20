The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The Nate as well as Jeremiah Home Project will start a new season on HGTV in less than a week. Famous interior designers and marriage dads Nate Berkus as well as Jeremiah Brent will be on the upcoming reality TV show about home renovations. They will help stressed-out families clear out their homes and make them better places to live.

We’ll be seeing these two in activity this season. In the first episode, Mike and Lisa, who have four kids and live in a beautiful home throughout East Rockaway, New York, are their new clients. With a small budget, the two must work with the floor plan to make a home for a family of six that works and gives the parents and children their own space.

After going through all of their old stuff and getting rid of a lot of it, Nate and Jeremiah assist the homeowners to decide which things are most important, like the kids’ artwork, a special bookshelf made by Lisa’s dad, as well as an heirloom curio cabinet. They use this information to plan a complete makeover of the fridge, dining room, and basement.

Both Nate and Jeremiah have shown off their interior design skills on TV, but they decided to work together on “Nate & Jeremiah By Design,” where they help homeowners get rid of clutter and remodel their homes to make beautiful spaces. The show shows off their great design skills, but it also shows what life is like at home with their two kids, a daughter named Poppy and a son named Oskar.

In each hour-long episode, Nate as well as Jeremiah use their comprehensive interior design histories to help homeowners who’ve already gone over budget and over timetable on home renovation and can’t see an end in sight.

Nate and Jeremiah finish the renovations and change this same home’s layout to make a practical as well as stylish space that fits their budget and their way of life. They give each of the remodeled homes more personality and a touch of their style.

Nate Berkus as well as Jeremiah Brent are indeed the best examples of people who mix work and play. Rachel Zoe brought them together, and both men knew right away they had found true love.

According to US Weekly, they got engaged nine months later while climbing the famous Machu Picchu to friends. In 2014, they were the first same-sex couple to get married just at New York Public Library, according to ABC News.

The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project Season 2 Release Date

The pilot episode of Season 2 of The Nate as well as Jeremiah Household Project will air on HGTV on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT.

The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project Season 2 Cast

Nate Berkus as well as Jeremiah Brent will appear in the new season, which we know from HGTV, but there aren’t any new casting calls for Season 2 yet.

Before the first season of “The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project” started, the show’s producers were looking for homeowners inside the Los Angeles area with at least $35,000 to spend on one or two rooms so that Berkus and Brent could work on them.

Even though there aren’t any big changes, residents have to leave their houses in 48 hours whereas the couple does their magic. From what Distractify says, the production company did put the families up in an Airbnb.

Even though having the design duo job on your home isn’t cheap, Brent said that they try to find cheap ways to change a space, such as buying decor at discount stores like TJ Maxx.

Brent told People, “As designers and artists, we all know how important it is to make a space that looks and feels like one million bucks without spending a million bucks.”

The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project Season 2 Trailer

The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project Season 2 Plot

“Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, two designers, are helping families who are moving get a fresh start. They’ll help their clients get rid of things they no longer need, and then they’ll help them turn the house into their dream home for the next stage of their lives.”

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Chris were thrilled when HGTV said that their show, “The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project,” would be back for another season. Brent put a black-and-white photo of a couple on Instagram with the words “Season 2, we’re arriving for you!!

The couple likes helping the homeowners just on the HGTV show, and they also like working together. Berkus told Heavy that his mother said it would’ve been her worst nightmare. “We both love design, that’s all.

Also, you should know that we love furniture and history. We love to travel … We love fine arts just as much as we love changing places and meeting new people. So, for us, it’s just a random area where we don’t fight.”

Brent agreed and told Showbiz Crib Sheet that even though his husband can be a “Berkus seems to be his “best friend. I love him like crazy. We love making things. I mean, I get tired of hearing one’s voice sometimes [laughs]. We love it, though. But we always get to do the things we enjoy.”

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are both designers and married dads of two. In their new HGTV show, The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project, they will make meaningful changes to family homes.

The six-episode documentary series will start on Tuesday, October 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and will be available to watch on discovery+ the following day. It will follow the duo as they meet with their clients, listen to family stories, and help them decide which sentimental items to keep, repurpose, or give away.

Nate said, “We believe in telling the stories of people through their homes.” “We help them figure out what’s most important to them because the most important part of the design is to fill a home with things that mean something to the people who live there.”

Jeremiah said, “In the end, we build homes that feel just like the individuals who live in them.” Once the rooms and things are in order, Nate as well as Jeremiah will fix up the house to make it a beautiful, personal place for everyone to live.

In the first episode, Nate but also Jeremiah go to Queens, Nyc, to help the sisters keep the charm and good memories of their childhood home while giving the mid-century home an open plan, a brand-new color palette, and a modern look.

During the renovation, family treasures like their mother’s 1945 Steinway baby grand and old Italian family heirlooms will be put on display in a prominent place.