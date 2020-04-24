Sports

The mysterious football match for which almost 150,000 tickets have been sold

April 24, 2020
Edie Perez
The Lokomotive Leipzig German, club of one of the regional categories of Germany, has sold more than 140,000 tickets through their website for a match against a "invisible rival" which he will face next May 8, as he has published on his website, reports EFE.

The localities, in exchange for one euro, aim to help alleviate the financial difficulties of this team from the German northwest regional league, the fourth division of Teutonic football, caused by the suspension of competitions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign has managed to exceed the 120,000 spectators who witnessed the semifinals of the 1987 European Cup Winners' Cup against the French Girondins de Bordeaux, whom they defeated on penalties to qualify for what was the great historical milestone of this team: the final they lost against Ajax from Frank Rijkaard and Marco Van Basten, trained by Johan Cruyff (1-0).

This duel against a "secret rival" will be broadcast on the social networks of the Lokomotive Leipzig, who did not want to reveal how this will take place. mysterious party and it has hired the company Sponsor Online to develop a sponsorship campaign.



