The Mummy, the film with Tom Cruise available today on Netflix

Among the novelties of the Netflix catalog in this hot August there is also The Mummy, 2017 reboot starring Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella and Russell Crowe who was supposed to consecrate the Dark Universe branded Universal, and which instead signed the beginning of the defeat.

Considered safe, buried in the depths of a crypt under the unforgiving desert, an ancient queen (Boutella) to whom her fate has been unjustly taken away, wakes up to the present day, bringing with her the wickedness that has grown in her over the course of millennia and in terror that defies human understanding.

With a disastrous welcome from critics and audiences, the film grossed $ 410 million globally: too little to kick off the ambitious franchise that would also see Johnny Depp as Invisible Man and Javier Bardem as Frankenstein, also considering the estimated budget of $ 125 million.

Alex Kurtzman, director of The Mummy and executive producer of the Dark Universe, commented on his experience with the reboot: "The Mummy wasn't the movie I wanted it to be. I am no longer involved in the Dark Universe and I don't know what is going on with that project. Looking back I find that what was painful for me was, in reality, a blessing. I learned that I have to follow my instincts, and when I can't do it, I don't think I can be successful. Those films are beautiful because monsters are problematic characters and we see each other again in them. I hope these are the films they will do, I want to see those films. "

