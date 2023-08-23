I Can See Your Voice Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Ashley S. Gorman is the director of one of the most prominent American music game programs, I Can See Your Voice.

Executive producers of the program are Ken Jeong, Craig Plestis, and James McKinlay. Fox Alternative Entertainment and CJ ENM are the involved production entities.

This program is an adaptation of a South Korean series hosted by Korean-American comedian Ken Jeong.

Khaliel Abdelrahim, Madison Blakey, Danni Steele, and Rachel Sussman are the show’s producers.

I Can See Your Voice’s first season premiered on September 23, 2020, and concluded on December 9, 2020.

The first season of I Can See Your Voice contains a total of 10 episodes. The program is renewed over a second season as the audience as well as critics have been impressed.

Season 2 of I Can See Your Voice premiered on January 5, 2022, and concluded on March 8, 2022.

Two special episodes were subsequently broadcast on December 14, 2021, and June 26, 2022, respectively.

The third season of I Can See Your Scream will round out Fox’s new slate of unscripted fall programming.

In this series, contestants must determine which “Secret Singers” are accomplished vocalists and which are imposters.

At the conclusion of each episode, viewers anticipate whether Hollywood celebrities assist contestants in winning a cash reward of up to $100,000 or lead themselves to make costly errors.

Given that Season 2 was down 66% in the demo and 48% in viewership in live+same day numbers compared to Season 1, the renewal of I Can See Your Voice comes as a bit of a surprise.

Season 2 earned a 0.37 rating among the 18-49 category and 2.08 million viewers within the live+same-day ratings, per the TV Series Finale.

While these numbers were significantly lower rather than Season 1, they were presumably sufficient to secure a renewal for the show.

I Can See Your Voice Season 3 Release Date

Due to the positive reception, the producers have renewed the program for a third season and will begin production in October 2022.

The developers are yet to provide specific release dates for Season 3 of Can’t See Your Voice.

I Can See Your Voice Season 3 Cast

Due to the fact that I Can See Your Voice constitutes a game program, it does not have set cast compositions. However, the program is judged by two well-known personalities. There are Cheryl Hines and Annette Houghton among them.

Cheryl Hines was an American actor and director, while Adrienne Houghton is an American vocalist, actress, and television personality.

In addition to the judges, the program is also presented by a member of the cast. Ken Jeong hosts the program.

I Can See Your Voice Season 3 Trailer

I Can See Your Voice Season 3 Plot

This is a general reality program that focuses primarily on competition between individuals from various backgrounds. The needs in these competitors vary, and they each give it their all.

There is only one standard format for reality television, which consists of multiple phases with distinct challenges.

However, one thing is consistent: the $100,000 prize pool. If we’re talking about I Are able to see Your Voice, production has already begun, and there are presently no updates on the what is occurring.

Uncertainty surrounds the challenges, but we can be certain that the new season will introduce new phases, with the competition becoming increasingly difficult as the show nears its conclusion.

In numerous countries around the globe, singing reality programs have acquired popularity, and a number of them were adapted into variants.

The first two seasons of I Can See Your Voice were well-received, and the reception will improve with the release of Season 3.

The program is hosted by Ken Jeong, a renowned comedian as well as actor who has appeared in numerous films, including ‘The Hangover’ franchise.

In addition to him, singer Adrienne Houghton and actress Cheryl Hines also serve as dependable panelists, as they appear frequently.

We have no cause to believe that this engaging triumvirate will not return for a prospective third season, as they were the driving force in seasons one and two.

Season 3 will have a rotating council of luminaries, similar to the first two seasons, if the show is renewed.

The celebrities who appear on the program are comedians, entertainment titans, and icons of popular culture who assist the contestants to arrive at the correct predictions.

Dr. Ken Jeong will resume his conducting duties. Before committing to Hollywood full-time, Dr. Jeong practiced internal medicine.

Since transitioning to television and cinema, he has appeared in The Hangover franchise, The Afterparty, as well as Crazy Rich Asians.

In addition, he has been a mainstay on The Masked Singer panel, which he will continue to be in season 10 of The Masked Singer.

As prominent panelists, Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton help to sustain the program.

Recent works by Hines include Curb Your Enthusiasm or The Flight Attendant. Recently, Bailon-Houghton starred in Raven’s Home and hosted Love through the Ages.

The list of special celebrity panelists who will be accompanying them from week to a week has not yet been released, yet when it is, we will be sure to send along the information.

Throughout the suspenseful voyage, the contestant has to deal with deception and exhilaration as they attempt to distinguish between genuine and impostor vocalists.

The selected vocalist will disclose their true voice during a captivating duet performance in a musical celebrity at the climax.

This conclusion will result in either an exceptional musical collaboration or a hysterically engaging train accident.