The manga market in Japan broke the profit record in 2020

The All Japan Magazine and Book Publisher’s and Editor’s Association (AJPEA or also Association of Publishers and Publishers of Magazines and Books All Japan) revealed its most recent report on the performance of the manga publishing industry in Japan in 2020. The report revealed that the manga industry made a profit of 612.6 billion yen (about 5.77 billion dollars), 23% higher than the 498 billion yen earned in 2019. The figure is, in fact, the highest recorded since the Association began monitoring the industry in 1978The previous record was 586.4 billion yen in 1995.





The print manga market rose for the first time since at least 2014, earning 270.6 billion yen (about 2.55 billion dollars), compared to 238.7 billion yen in 2019 (an increase of 13.4%). The digital market continued to grow, earning 342 billion yen (about $ 3.22 billion), compared to 259.3 billion yen in 2019 (an increase of 31.9%). Figures include sales of both compilation volumes and manga magazines.

The report stated that the market for compilation volumes printed for manga increased 24.9% to 207.9 billion yen (about 1.96 billion dollars), while the market for manga print magazines decreased by 13.2% at 62.7 billion yen (about $ 590.3 million).

The report attributed the increase in industry earnings to strong sales of Kimetsu no Yaiba and other successes, indicating that streaming services are contributing to the longevity of some titles. The report also noted that “COVID-19 fatigue” is causing a possible rise in popularity of “parallel world” stories (isekai). Finally, the overall manga market has been on the rise since 2018. In fact, 2019 marked the first time that digital sales surpassed the manga’s print sales.

Source: ANN

