The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda becomes a costume for dogs: seeing is believing

In recent days we talked about the latest objects dedicated to The Mandalorian and in particular to Baby Yoda character, quickly become one of the most loved by Star Wars fans. The success was such that Disney decided to also create a line of dog costumes.

At the bottom of the news you can see an image that shows us the cute costume, suitable for small dogs and focused on the scene in which Baby Yoda decides to taste a frog. If you want to buy it, the disguise is available in the Disney online shop, in the pages of the site you can find it in various sizes, at a cost of $ 29.99, approximately 25 euros. In addition to the frog plush held by two arms, the costume also consists of a fake fur and a belt. In the Disney catalog there are other costumes dedicated to the various characters of Star Wars, including the famous Ewoks and other aliens known in the saga born from the mind of George Lucas.

If you prefer other merchandise, we point out that in the last months of 2021 will be published the novel dedicated to The Mandalorian, written by Adam Christopher and which will reveal other background on the character played by Pedro Pascal.