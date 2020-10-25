The Mandalorian 2, the first episode of the second season will last longer than expected

Looking forward to the debut of the first episode of the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney +, expected later this month, thanks to an image posted on Reddit from a user we can find out what will be the duration of the opening episode of the new narrative cycle of the live action series of Star Wars.

The language in which it is written is clearly Eastern, Chinese or South Korean, but the translation of one of the writings states that “episode 1 of the second season of The Mandalorian it will last 52 minutes“, well above the average of 28 or 30 minutes he had become accustomed to in the first season (excluding the last episode).

As you know, This Djarin is looking for Baby Yoda’s home planet and a Jedi who can help him understand his powers. Therefore, in the course of the next unpublished episodes, we will witness his journey, which will take him to different planets of the galaxy, while meeting some of the most famous characters of the Star Wars saga, along with some new additions.

To prepare us for these events, the multinational entertainment company then shared this official synopsis: “The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying their allies, as they travel the dangerous galaxy born after the defeat of the Galactic Empire“.

Recall that the second season will be available on Disney+ from next 30 October, for now we do not yet know how many episodes will be composed, nor the date of the final broadcast. If you haven’t read it yet, we would like to point out our analysis of the trailer for The Mandalorian, a video that also confirmed the presence of Sasha Banks, an athlete who should play Sabine Wren.

