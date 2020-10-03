The Mandalorian 2, Rosario Dawson and Timothy Olyphant confirmed for this season!

Despite reliable sources reported that it is Rosario Dawson that Timothy Olyphant had signed up to appear during the second season of The Mandalorian, for fans in recent months it has always been just a hope.

The official trailer of The Mandalorian 2, then, had only increased the doubts, given that the only new entry confirmed by the promotional film was that of Sasha Banks, whose mysterious character appeared briefly in the recent trailer. Now, however, an Instagram story from Disney Plus Denmark seems to have confirmed Rosario Dawson and Timothy Olyphan as wellt.

Dawson (Sin City, Daredevil) should interpret Star Wars fan favorite Ahsoka Tano, mentre Olyphant (Deadwood, Justified, C’Era Una Volta a Hollywood) signed for the role of Cobb Vanth, which was introduced in the series of novels Aftermath di Chuck Wendig.

The confirmation isn’t exactly surprising given previous reports, but fans will still be pleased to have official news on the matter, especially since there has been no sign of either actor in the promotional material released so far. No updates on Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett yet, but who knows that a final trailer to be released before the premiere may also shed light on his involvement.

What are your expectations? Tell us in the comments.