“Black Summer” Season 2: Know All About Release Date, Cast, and Latest Updates!!

It seems that viewers love to watch the zombie apocalypse content which is why “Black Summer” is so popular. “Black Summer” has successfully completed its first season with increasing positive response from the fans and viewers. Fans are eagerly waiting for season 2 of the series as it is amazing as well as interesting to watch the zombie rush. You can know all about the release date, cast, and more updates here in this article.

“Black Summer” Season 2 Release Date:

As the first season did release back on 11 April 2019, viewers have been expecting for the second season to release in 2020. The series holds a special place in the heart of every fan as it has such an interesting storyline. when you are watching the first season of the series then you can experience the thrill, excitement, and surprises. It will serve you with the excellent characters that hard-working actors full of talent did play.

There is no news of filming and production going on currently due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. Most shows and movies have stopped for a while until the threat of COVID-19 ends up. So fans and viewers will have to wait for the second season to premiere.

Cast To Return For Season 2:

All the fans are expecting their favorite character to return in the upcoming season. We hope that all the main characters and cast members will be back to entertain the viewers to the fullest with their excellent acting. The expected star cast of Season 2 will include,

Jaime King as Rose

Kelsey Flower as Lance

Christine Lee as Ooh Kyungsun

Justin Chu Cary as Julius James

Sal Velez Jr. as William Velez

Will There Be Season 3?

If we look at the current viewership of the series then it is sure that “Black Summer” will be up for season 3. The directors are planning to run the series for a long time. All the fans are hoping that the series will have several seasons to entertain them. If you have not watched the first season of “Black Summer” then you can watch it on Netflix with just a Click Here.

