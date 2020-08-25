The Mad Professor: the reboot of the famous film with Eddie Murphy arrives

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

According to reports from various US newspapers, a potential reboot de is in the works The Mad Professor, the 1996 comedy film directed by Tom Shadyac and starring a Eddie Murphy protagonist, who alone covered the different characters of Sherman Klump’s family. Also found the screenwriter.

To write the new version of the play was hired writer and director James Vanderbilt, already appreciated author of the scripts of Zodiac for David Fincher and the former Amazing Spider-Man for Marc Webb. Vanderbilt will script the reboot alongside Project X Entertainment’s William Sherak and Paul Neinstein, Deadline reported. Project X Entertainment would get the exploitation rights to the film, which was originally a 1960 film starring Jerry Lewis. In fact, many do not know that Murphy’s 1996 version is itself a reboot.

The 90s film, after its extraordinary success, was followed by a sequel, The Nutty Professor’s Family, released in 2000, which however did not achieve the same box-office result as its predecessor.

Project X Entertainment is also currently producing the reboot of the Scream franchise, created by Wes Craven, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet, the talented directors behind the success of Till death do Us part.

Returning to Eddie Murphy, we will soon have to see him again as one of his iconic characters, namely that of Prince Akeem, in the sequel to The Prince Seeks a Wife in Coming 2 America. Processing proceeds at full speed and Eddie Murphy is “over the moon for how it’s going“. Craig Brewer was chosen to direct, who worked with Murphy on Dolemite is my name, a film that”it went so well that we are already closed for the next project“.