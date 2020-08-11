The Lord of the Rings: Treebeard or Gimli? Here is the role that has put the actor in crisis

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Maybe not everyone knows that John Rhys-Davies didn't just play the headstrong Gimli in the trilogy of The Lord of the Rings: he also tried his hand at the dubbing of the wise chief of the Ent, the population of talking trees at the center of Le Due Torri.

After attending The Lord of the Rings reunion, the actor made himself available for an interview with Comic Book Movies, in which he was also able to mention the work done in the well-known Peter Jackson trilogy. When asked which character he preferred of the two he played, the answer was:

"I love Gimli. Treebeard represents one of the few roles I've had, for which I still wake up sweating at night, thinking: 'I have no idea how to play it. 'It was the hardest part I've ever had, and I didn't know how to play the role, it wasn't fair. It doesn't reflect the character of the book, I couldn't find a way to represent it. How the hell do you double something that has no lungs?".

Well, in fact he wasn't completely wrong, and the fact that he was first of all a literary character didn't work in his favor. Fortunately, together with the director, he found his own way of dubbing it, choosing a particular rhythm: one absolute slowness which also emphasized the deep tone of the Ent.

Ryhs-Davies then showed the interviewer a heirloom given to him by a friend: "I have a friend who loves to play and work with wood, and a farmer gave me this piece; it is called oak bark and is probably 10,000 years old, and the wood has become very dark. Look carefully at this profile. My friend drew us a pair of eyes, but the rest it was created by nature".

The log of wood reflects enough the figure of Treebeard: just the perfect gift for the actor who gave him life! Find the image below. Meanwhile, The Return of the King has arrived in streaming, while three historical characters could return in the Amazon series.